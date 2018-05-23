Born May 23

Rosemary Clooney charmed the world with her music, beginning with the hit single "Come on-a My House" in 1951 and continuing with "Mambo Italiano," "This Old House," and more. She moved on to an acting career, starring with Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, and Vera-Ellen in "White Christmas" and hosting "The Rosemary Clooney Show" on TV. Her famous family members include nephew George Clooney, with whom she acted in an Emmy-winning guest-star turn on "ER." We remember Clooney's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1990: Ricardo dos Santos, Brazilian professional surfer who was ranked as high as No. 62 in 2011, is born in Palhoca, Brazil.

1957: Jimmy McShane, Irish singer who was the frontman for Baltimora, who had a hit in 1985 with "Tarzan Boy," is born in Derry, Northern Ireland.

1934: Robert Moog, U.S. businessman who invented the Moog synthesizer and founded Moog Music, is born in New York, New York.

As a doctoral student in engineering physics at Cornell University, Moog – rhymes with vogue – in 1964 developed his first voltage-controlled synthesizer modules with composer Herbert Deutsch. By the end of that year, R.A. Moog Co. marketed the first commercial modular synthesizer. The instrument allowed musicians, first in a studio and later onstage, to generate a range of sounds that could mimic nature or seem otherworldly by flipping a switch, twisting a dial, or sliding a knob. Other synthesizers were already on the market in 1964, but Moog's stood out for being small, light, and versatile. Read more

1928: Rosemary Clooney, U.S. singer and actress who starred in "White Christmas" with Bing Crosby, is born in Maysville, Kentucky.

When Clooney's bandleader, Mitch Miller, gave her "Come on-a My House" to record, she said she didn't like it and preferred not to sing it. But Miller was determined – he said she would record the song or be fired. Clooney gave in. Years later, she reflected that she could hear the anger in her voice when she listened to the recording. Read more

1919: Betty Garrett, U.S. actress and singer who had roles on "All in the Family" and "Laverne & Shirley," is born in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Garrett was known best as the flirtatious girl in love with the shy Sinatra in "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" and "On the Town," both in 1949, and later in life she became well-known to TV audiences with recurring roles on the 1970s sitcoms "All in the Family" and "Laverne & Shirley." Her movie career was brief, largely because of the Red Hunt led by congressmen who forced her husband, actor Larry Parks, to testify about his earlier membership in the Communist Party. Read more

1912: John Payne, U.S. actor who starred in "Miracle on 34th Street," is born in Roanoke, Virginia.

1910: Artie Shaw, U.S. jazz clarinetist and bandleader known best for his recording of "Begin the Beguine," is born in New York, New York.

Stardom wasn't always comfortable for Artie Shaw. Though he worked with jazz greats like Buddy Rich, Billie Holiday, Helen Forrest, Mel Tormé, and Ray Conniff, he repeatedly dissolved his bands at the height of their fame, and he was vocal in complaining about the preferences of the masses. As he reflected later in his life, "I thought that because I was Artie Shaw I could do what I wanted, but all they wanted was 'Begin the Beguine.'" Read more

1910: Scatman Crothers, U.S. actor whose notable roles included Louie the Garbage Man on "Chico and the Man" and Dick Hallorann in "The Shining," is born in Terre Haute, Indiana.

1883: Douglas Fairbanks, U.S. actor who was a star of silent films including "The Thief of Bagdad" and "The Mark of Zorro," is born in Denver, Colorado.

1824: Ambrose Burnside, U.S. politician who served as governor of Rhode Island, after whom the sideburns style of facial hair was named, is born in Liberty, Indiana.

1810: Margaret Fuller, U.S. journalist who wrote "Women in the Nineteenth Century," considered the first major feminist work in the U.S., is born in Cambridgeport, Massachusetts.

