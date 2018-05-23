Died May 23

We remember the great James Bond actor Roger Moore...

We remember the great James Bond actor Roger Moore today as well as other notable people who died this day in history.

2017: Roger Moore, British actor known for playing James Bond, dies at 89.

Moore's Bond was lighter, suaver and wittier than Connery's original. This recipe proved successful for seven films over the course of 12 years, including box office hits "The Spy Who Loved Me" (1977) and "Moonraker" (1979).

2015: Anne Meara, actress and comedian who was one-half of a popular comedy duo with her husband, Jerry Stiller, dies at 85.

As Stiller and Meara, they appeared in comedy routines that joked about married life and their respective ethnic backgrounds. They logged 36 appearances on "The Ed Sullivan Show" and were a successful team in Las Vegas, major nightclubs, on records, and in commercials (scoring big for Blue Nun wine with their sketches on radio). Read more

2013: Flynn Robinson, U.S. NBA guard who averaged 14 points a game and was a key reserve on the dominant 1972 NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers, dies at 72.

Robinson averaged 14 points per game during his professional career. He was an All-Star with the Milwaukee Bucks during the 1969-1970 season, and during his eight years in the NBA also played for the Cincinnati Royals, Chicago Bulls, and Baltimore Bullets. Read more

2013: Georges Moustaki, Egyptian-French singer-songwriter who was a popular performer in France and wrote songs for many artists, including Edith Piaf, dies at 79.

Moustaki told French radio RTL late in his life that he wanted to be buried in Alexandria, Egypt, where he was born in 1934, and where "there is a cemetery that is the cemetery of free thinkers, and it is there that I want to rest for eternity." Read more

2010: Simon Monjack, British-born U.S. screenwriter and film director who was the husband of actress Brittany Murphy, dies at 40.

2010: Jose Lima, Dominican Major League Baseball pitcher who was an All-Star in 1999, dies of a heart attack at 37.

Lima spent the majority of his career in Houston, compiling a 46-42 record from 1997-2001. He revived his career several times, bouncing between the independent league and the minors. The Dominican pitcher was 89-102 with a 5.26 ERA in 348 games in the majors, with his last appearance a four-game stint with the New York Mets in 2006. Read more

2008: Utah Phillips, U.S. folk singer and labor organizer who was known as the Golden Voice of the Great Southwest, dies at 73.

2006: Lloyd Bentsen, U.S. politician who was a four-term U.S. senator from Texas and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for his service in World War II, dies at 85.

His distinguished political career took him from the humble beginnings of a county office in the Rio Grande Valley in the 1940s to six years in the U.S. House, 22 in the U.S. Senate, and two in President Bill Clinton's cabinet, where he was instrumental in directing the administration's economic policy. Read more

2002: Sam Snead, U.S. professional golfer who holds the record for the most wins on the PGA Tour with 82, and won seven major championships, dies at 89.

Snead was raised during the Depression in the backwoods of western Virginia and blessed with as much raw talent as anyone who played golf. He grew up playing in bare feet with clubs made from tree limbs, but his swing was a combination of grace and power. The late Gene Sarazen once said of the young Snead, "I've just watched a kid who doesn't know anything about playing golf, and I don't want to be around when he learns how." Read more

1999: Owen Hart, Canadian professional wrestler who worked for the World Championship Wrestling and the World Wrestling Federation circuits and was a WWF champion, dies at 34 when an equipment malfunction occurs during his entrance from the rafters at the WWF's "Over the Edge" event.

1997: Frances E. Nealy, U.S. actress who appeared in the film "Ghostbusters" and on the TV sitcom "Maude," dies at 78.

1994: Joe Pass, U.S. jazz guitarist who was considered one of the greatest jazz guitarists of the 20th century and partnered with Ella Fitzgerald on an album for the Concord Jazz label, dies at 65.

Signed by producer and Verve Records founder Norman Granz in 1970, Pass was encouraged to record without accompaniment, releasing an album of jazz standards in which he took on melody, bass lines, and solos – all with a single instrument. In so doing, he finally showed the world at large his singular ability. The album broke the top-20 Billboard jazz charts and is now considered to be one of the most influential jazz guitar recordings in history. Read more

1986: Sterling Hayden, U.S. actor who starred in "Johnny Guitar" and "The Asphalt Jungle" and was a U.S. Office of Strategic Services agent and World War II hero, dies at 70.

1981: George Jessel, U.S. actor and singer known as a multitalented comedic entertainer, dies at 83.

1975: Moms Mabley, U.S. stand-up comic who appeared on "The Ed Sullivan Show" and "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour," dies at 81.

1970: Nydia Westman, U.S. actress who played the housekeeper Mrs. Featherstone in the series "Going My Way," which starred Gene Kelly and Leo G. Carroll, dies at 68.

1968: James Burke, U.S. actor who appeared in more than 200 movies including "Lone Star" and "The Maltese Falcon," dies at 81.

1967: Phillip Coolidge, U.S. actor known best for his numerous appearances in Alfred Hitchcock films, dies at 58.

1937: John D. Rockefeller, U.S. business magnate and philanthropist who co-founded the Standard Oil Co., dies at 97.

1934: Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow, U.S. criminals, are killed by officers from Texas and Louisiana at 23 (Bonnie) and 25 (Clyde).

Parker's nationwide reputation in the early 1930s was that of a cigar-smoking gun moll who gleefully robbed banks and killed anyone who got in her way. This reputation remains intact today. To a point, it was deserved. Parker was certainly a major player in at least a hundred felonies over a two-year period. But she may not have been quite the cold-blooded killer of legend. Read more

1906: Henrik Ibsen, Norwegian playwright whose classic works include "Peer Gynt" and "Hedda Gabler," dies at 78.

1868: Kit Carson, U.S. frontiersman and trapper who achieved national fame from accounts of his expeditions, dies at 58.

