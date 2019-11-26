Born November 26

Charles Schulz was one of the most beloved and influential comic artists of all time, thanks to the timeless characters he created in his "Peanuts" strip. We loved Charlie Brown, Linus, Snoopy, and the gang whether they appeared in the funny pages of our newspaper or on a holiday TV special we watched over and over again each year. Schulz was honored for his iconic work with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a Congressional Gold Medal, and many more awards and honors. We remember Schulz's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1949: Juanin Clay, U.S. actress who appeared in "War Games" and "L.A. Law," is born in Los Angeles, California.

1946: Raymond Louis Kennedy, U.S. singer-songwriter who co-wrote "Sail On, Sailor," which was a hit for the Beach Boys, is born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

1943: Bruce Paltrow, U.S. television and film producer who produced the television series "St. Elsewhere" and was the father of actress Gwyneth Paltrow, is born in Brooklyn, New York.

1942: Olivia Cole, actress who won an Emmy for her role as Matilda in the mini-series "Roots," is born in Memphis, Tennessee.

1939: Wayland Flowers, U.S. ventriloquist known for working with his puppet Madame, is born in Dawson, Georgia.

Flowers created multiple characters, but it was the "craggy old hussy" Madame that brought him fame, The Associated Press said in his obituary. Madame's glamorous look, featuring shimmering gowns and furs, is based on movie stars such as Gloria Swanson, according to www.retrojunk.com and other websites. It's unclear whether any real person inspired her personality. In a 2007 tribute to gay rights pioneer Margo MacGregor, the D.C. magazine Metro Weekly said MacGregor may have inspired Flowers. Read more

1933: Robert Goulet, U.S. singer and actor known for his shows in Las Vegas, who appeared in the movies "Beetlejuice" and "Scrooged," is born in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Was anyone cooler than Goulet? Impossible. The crooner and actor had a long and varied career on screen, stage, and record, and perhaps most important, he never took himself too seriously. Read more

1927: Ernie Coombs, Canadian children's entertainer who created and hosted the popular, long-running children's program "Mr. Dressup," is born in Lewiston, Maine.

1922: Charles M. Schulz, U.S. cartoonist who created the legendary "Peanuts" characters, is born in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Charlie Brown, Linus, and Frieda are all based on co-workers at Art Instruction Inc. The "Little Red-Haired Girl" – Charlie Brown's great unrequited love – is based on an accountant Schulz fell in love with named Donna Johnson. They dated for three years, but when he proposed she rejected him and married a fireman. Schulz called it "a bitter blow," but the two remained friends throughout life. Read more

1920: Daniel Petrie, Canadian movie director whose films included "A Raisin in the Sun" and "Cocoon: The Return," is born in Glace Bay, Nova Scotia.

1919: Frederik Pohl, U.S. science fiction writer whose works included the novels "Gateway" and "Jem," is born in New York, New York.

1912: Eric Sevareid, U.S. journalist known as a reporter and commentator for CBS News, is born in Velva, North Dakota.

1909: Frances Dee, U.S. actress who starred in the film "An American Tragedy" and was married to fellow actor Joel McCrea for 57 years, is born in Los Angeles, California.

1908: Lefty Gomez, U.S. Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher who won five World Series titles with the New York Yankees, is born in Rodeo, California.

1902: Maurice "Mac" McDonald, U.S. fast-food pioneer who started McDonald's, is born in Manchester, New Hampshire.

1895: Bill W. (Bill Wilson), U.S. co-founder of Alcoholics Anonymous, is born in East Dorset, Vermont.

1891: Scott Bradley, U.S. composer who was known for scoring the "Tom and Jerry" cartoons, is born in Russellville, Arkansas.

1853: Bat Masterson, Canadian-born legend of the American Old West, is born in Henriville, Quebec.

