Born November 28

Anna Nicole Smith had a glamorous yet troubled life that was lived out in the tabloids. The former Playboy centerfold and television personality also was known for being the wife of J. Howard Marshall II, a tycoon four times her age. She went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court in a fight over his billion-dollar estate. She endured tragedy as her son, Daniel, died at age 20. We remember Smith's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who died this day in history including the funny Leslie Nielsen.

1967: Anna Nicole Smith, U.S. Playboy magazine model, actress, and television personality, is born in Houston, Texas.

Smith had been a tabloid staple even before she became Playboy's playmate of the year in 1993. Readers were fascinated by her bombshell good looks, her marriage to an elderly billionaire and subsequent court fight over his estate, her weight fluctuations and the unexpected death of her 20-year-old son, Daniel Smith, in 2006, according to her 2007 obituary by The Associated Press. A former topless dancer, she made her name squeezing into Guess jeans. She resembled the late actress Marilyn Monroe, a similarity played up in her Guess magazine ads, billboards, and department store displays. Read more

1964: Roy Tarpley, U.S. NBA forward who played for the Dallas Mavericks and was a star for the University of Michigan, is born in New York, New York.

1949: Alexander Godunov, Russian ballet dancer and actor who defected to the U.S. and appeared in the films "Witness" and "Die Hard," is born in Sakhalin, Russia.

1943: R.B. Greaves, U.S. singer who had a hit song in 1969 with "Take a Letter, Maria," is born in Georgetown, Guyana.

"Take a Letter, Maria," about a man's final letter to his cheating wife, hit No. 2 on the Billboard chart and went gold. The song, with its soul style and brassy horn edge, went on to sell more than 2.5 million copies and remains a popular oldie, according to Greaves' 2012 obituary by The Associated Press. Greaves also broke into the Top 40 in 1970 with his version of "(There's) Always Something There To Remind Me." Read more

1933: Hope Lange, U.S. actress whose performance as Selena Cross in the 1957 film "Peyton Place" earned her an Academy Award nomination, is born in Redding, Connecticut.

The year after Lange's movie debut, she was cast in what was arguably her greatest film, "Peyton Place." Playing Selena Cross, a girl from the wrong side of the tracks who is being abused by her stepfather, Lange turned in a heartbreaking performance. The film stoked considerable controversy at the time of its release because of strong sexual themes in the book on which it was based. The story was toned down for the movie version, making it more of a melodrama than a scandalously racy tale. Read more

1932: Gato Barbieri, Grammy-winning Latin jazz saxophonist, is born in Santa Fe, Argentina.

1927: Chuck Mitchell, U.S. actor known best for his role as Porky in the cult classic movie "Porky's," is born in Connecticut.

1923: Gloria Grahame, U.S. actress who starred in "It's a Wonderful Life" and "The Bad and the Beautiful," is born in Los Angeles, California.

1896: Lilia Skala, Austrian actress best known for her role as Mother Superior in "Lilies of the Field," is born in Vienna, Austria.

Click to discover notable people who died this day in history including the funny Leslie Nielsen.