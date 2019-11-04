Celebrities born November 4 in history

We remember famous people born this day, November 4 in history, including legendary news anchor Walter Cronkite.

1982

KAMILA SKOLIMOWSKA, Polish hammer thrower who became the youngest Olympic hammer champion in 2000 at the Sydney Olympics, is born in Warszawa, Poland. In 2009 Skolimowska died suddenly, age 26, at the Polish national team training camp in Portugal.

1980

JERRY COLLINS, New Zealand rugby player who captained the All Blacks during the 2007 Rugby World Cup and is considered to be one of hardest tacklers in rugby history, is born in Apia, Samoa. Collins and his partner Alana Madill were killed in a car accident in France in 2015; their infant daughter Ayla survived. Read more

1975

LORENZEN WRIGHT, U.S. professional basketball player who played thirteen seasons in the NBA, is born in Oxford, Mississippi. Wright left the University of Memphis early for the NBA, and the Clippers made him a lottery pick with the No. 7 selection overall. Read more

1965

WAYNE STATIC, frontman for band Static-X who had a big influence on hard rock, is born in Muskegon, Michigan. By 12 he was playing in a band and had decided to become a professional musician. He landed first in Chicago, where he teamed up with future Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan. Read more

1964

YUKO MIZUTANI, Japanese voice actress known for her work in anime including "Digimon Adventure" and "Black Jack," is born in Ama District, Aichi, Japan.

1956

JAMES HONEYMAN-SCOTT, English musician who was a founding member and lead guitarist for the Pretenders, is born in Hereford, England.

1946

ROBERT MAPPLETHORPE, U.S. photographer whose works were well-known and controversial, is born in Queens, New York.

1944

LINDA GARY, U.S. voice actress who worked on "Scooby-Doo" and "The Smurfs," is born in Los Angeles, California.

1936

C.K. WILLIAMS, U.S. poet who won the Pulitzer Prize for poetry in 2000, is born in Newark, New Jersey. Williams' long, conversational writing style drew frequent comparisons to Walt Whitman. Since the publication of his first book of poetry, "Lies," in 1969, Williams has won nearly every major poetry award. "Flesh and Blood" won the National Book Award in 1987, followed by a Pulitzer Prize in 2000 for "Repair." Williams earned another National Book Award in 2003 for "The Singing." In the 2012 biopic "Tar," Williams' poems were used to help depict his life. Read more

1932

TOMMY MAKEM, Irish folk musician known as "The Godfather" of Irish music, is born in Keady, County Armagh, Northern Ireland. Armed with his banjo, tin whistle, poetry, stagecraft and his magnificent baritone voice, Makem mesmerized audiences for more than four decades. He expanded and reshaped the boundaries of Irish culture, and infused a pride in that culture. Read more

1926

CARLOS "PATATO" VALDES, Cuban-American conga player who Tito Puente once called "the greatest conguero alive today," is born in Los Sitios, Centro Habana, La Habana, Cuba.

1925

DORIS ROBERTS, U.S. actress known best for playing Marie Barone on the sitcom "Everybody Loves Raymond," is born in St. Louis, Missouri. In 1996, Roberts took the role that would become her signature – Marie Barone, who was, like her "Angie" character, the mother of the title character, on the hit sitcom "Everybody Loves Raymond." She appeared in all of the show's 210 episodes over nine seasons, the only star other than lead actor Ray Romano to do so. Playing the interfering mother-in-law to perfection, Roberts won four Emmy awards, an American Comedy Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and more. Read more

1923

FREDDY HEINEKEN, Dutch businessman who headed his family's brewing company from 1971-89, is born in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

1921

MARY SHERMAN MORGAN, U.S. rocket fuel scientist credited with the 1957 invention of the liquid fuel Hydyne which powered the rocket that boosted the United States' first satellite, Explorer 1, is born in Ray, North Dakota.

1919

MARTIN BALSAM, U.S. actor who won an Academy Award for his role in "A Thousand Clowns," is born in the Bronx, New York.

SHIRLEY MITCHELL, U.S. actress who appeared on "I Love Lucy" and "The Life of Riley," is born in Toledo, Ohio. The veteran film and TV actress was believed to be the last surviving adult cast member of TV's legendary sitcom "I Love Lucy." Mitchell was the widow of Oscar-winning songwriter Jay Livingston, who co-wrote classic tunes including "Que Sera Sera" and "Mona Lisa." Read more

1918

ART CARNEY, U.S. actor who played Ed Norton on the television sitcom "The Honeymooners" and won the Academy Award for best actor for his role in "Harry and Tonto," is born in Mount Vernon, New York. As Norton, dressed in a ratty T-shirt, vest, and beat-up fedora, Carney’s character was socially awkward and always hungry. Friends said Carney and Norton shared some traits: He was known to eat several helpings of dinner and dessert and was extremely shy despite his exuberant trademark outburst – "Va va va voom!" Read more

CAMERON MITCHELL, U.S. actor who had a long Hollywood career, appearing in "How To Marry a Millionaire," "Carousel," and "My Favorite Year," is born in Dallastown, Pennsylvania.

1916

WALTER CRONKITE, U.S. broadcast journalist known as the anchor of CBS News in the 1960s and '70s, is born in St. Joseph, Missouri. For 19 years, beginning in 1962, the newsman sometimes called "Uncle Walter" was the face of the CBS Evening News, the country's first nightly half-hour news program, according to Poynter. In the early years, Cronkite’s broadcast was regularly beaten in the ratings by the NBC news team of Chet Huntley and David Brinkley. "CBS Evening News" overtook "The Huntley-Brinkley Report" on NBC in the ratings during the 1967-68 television season, according to The New York Times. CBS would continue to rank No. 1 until Cronkite retired in 1981. Read more

RUTH HANDLER, U.S. businesswoman who was the president of Mattel and created the Barbie doll, is born in Denver, Colorado. Though it seems hard to believe now given the ubiquity of Barbie and similar dolls, before the 1950s nearly all dolls marketed to girls were cherub-faced and designed with infant or toddler proportions. Handler, watching her own daughter play, noticed that she liked to pretend her dolls were actually adults. Read more

1913

GIG YOUNG, U.S. actor who won an Academy Award for his role in "They Shoot Horses, Don't They?," is born in St. Cloud, Minnesota. It was Young's hosting job on Warner Brothers Presents that led to his onscreen conversation with James Dean in September 1955. The program began each week with an episode from one of three series: "Kings Row," "Cheyenne," or "Casablanca." The episodes ran 45 minutes each, followed by 15 minutes of promotion for upcoming Warner Bros. movies. One of those movies was "Giant," starring Elizabeth Taylor, Rock Hudson, and, of course, Dean. In the segment, a clip from an earlier Dean movie, "Rebel Without a Cause," was shown, emphasizing the reckless driving displayed in the movie. Young then sat down with Dean to discuss driving safety. Dean, an avid auto racer, advocated "extra cautious" driving and finished with an odd quip: "Take it easy driving. The life you might save might be … mine." Read more

1911

DIXIE LEE, U.S. actress, dancer, and singer who was the first wife of Bing Crosby, is born in Harriman, Tennessee.

1909

SKEETER WEBB, U.S. Major League Baseball infielder who played from 1932 to 1949, is born in Meridian, Mississippi.

1897

DOLLY STARK, U.S. Major League Baseball umpire who was the first Jewish umpire in modern baseball, is born in New York City.

1887

ALFRED LEE LOOMIS, U.S. polymath who invented the LORAN Long Range Navigation System and played a role in the development of radar and the atomic bomb, is born in New York City.

1879

WILL ROGERS, U.S. actor, humorist, cowboy, and social commentator who was in more than 70 movies, wrote more than 4,000 nationally syndicated newspaper columns, and was one of the most famous figures of his era, is born in Oologah, Oklahoma.

