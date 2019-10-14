Born October 15

Penny Marshall was the beloved actress who starred in "Laverne and Shirley" and the pioneering director of "A League of Their Own." We remember her life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1959: A.J. Pero, U.S. drummer for the heavy-metal band Twisted Sister, is born in Staten Island, New York.

1943: Penny Marshall, star of "Laverne and Shirley" and director of many acclaimed movies including "Big," is born in New York, New York.

1938: Fela Kuti, Nigerian musician, composer, and human-rights activist who was a pioneer of Afrobeat music, is born in Abeokuta, Nigeria.

Today, his music is more popular worldwide than it ever was during his lifetime. His legacy is carried on by his son Femi Kuti, a popular Afrobeat artist who tours the world with his band Positive Force and continues fighting for many of the same political causes his father believed in. His youngest son, Seun Kuti, now fronts Fela’s former band Egypt 80, three-quarters of whose members not only played with Fela but were arrested along with him during crackdowns by Nigerian despots. Read more

1938: Marv Johnson, U.S. singer-songwriter who was one of the first artists signed to Motown Records and had two top-10 singles, is born in Detroit, Michigan.

1926: Jean Peters, U.S. actress who was a star during her brief career in the late 1940s and early '50s, starring in "Niagara" with Marilyn Monroe and retiring from acting when she married movie tycoon Howard Hughes, is born in East Canton, Ohio.

1926: Ed McBain, aka Evan Hunter, U.S. author and screenwriter known best for his popular detective novels based on the 87th Precinct, who also wrote the screenplay for the Alfred Hitchcock classic "The Birds," is born in New York, New York.

1925: Mickey Baker, U.S. guitarist who worked with Ray Charles and Ivory Joe Hunter, is born in Louisville, Kentucky.

1924: Lee Iacocca, iconic automaker who helped create Ford models including the Escort and Mustang and later headed Chrysler, is born in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

1924: Warren Miller, legendary ski movie director who made popular skiing movies for decades, is born in Los Angeles, California.

1920: Mario Puzo, U.S. author and screenwriter known for his novel "The Godfather," is born in New York, New York.

1917: Jan Miner, U.S. actress who played the wisecracking manicurist Madge on TV's long-running Palmolive dish soap commercials, is born in Boston, Massachusetts.

1908: John Kenneth Galbraith, U.S. economist, public official, and diplomat who was considered the best-known economist during his lifetime, is born in Iona Station, Ontario.

1906: Victoria Spivey, U.S. blues singer and songwriter who worked with artists such as Louis Armstrong and Bob Dylan, is born in Houston, Texas.

1906: Alicia Patterson, U.S. publisher who was the founder and editor of Newsday, is born in Chicago, Illinois.

1900: Mervyn LeRoy, U.S. director whose movies included "Little Caesar," "Quo Vadis," and "Mister Roberts," is born in San Francisco, California.

1881: P.G. Wodehouse, English humorist who wrote highly acclaimed novels, plays, and short stories, is born in Guildford, England.

1879: Jane Darwell, U.S. actress who won an Academy Award for her performance as Ma Joad in "The Grapes of Wrath," is born in Palmyra, Missouri.

1858: John L. Sullivan, first U.S. heavyweight boxing champion of gloved boxing and the last champion of bare-knuckle boxing is born in Roxbury, Massachusetts.

1844: Friedrich Nietzsche, German philosopher who was highly influential, particularly in the schools of existentialism and postmodernism, is born in Rocken, Prussia.

