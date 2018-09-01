Born September 1

Country music star Conway Twitty had an amazing career, with a record-setting 55 No. 1 hit singles over a span of decades. Some of those singles included "It's Only Make Believe" (his first No. 1, from 1958), "Hello Darlin'," and "Crazy in Love" (his final No. 1 hit, from 1990). In the 1970s, he recorded a string of popular singles with fellow star Loretta Lynn, winning four consecutive Country Music Association awards for their collaborations. Though Twitty's record for the most No. 1 hits was surpassed by George Strait in 2006, his music is still beloved by the many fans it gained over the decades. We remember Twitty's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1948: James Rebhorn, U.S. actor who appeared in movies including "Scent of a Woman" and "My Cousin Vinny," is born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

While the famed actor will be long remembered for his work in films like "Independence Day" and "Meet the Parents," and television shows like "White Collar" and "Homeland," he is also on our minds this week thanks to his touching, self-written obituary. In just a few paragraphs, Rebhorn gives thanks for his many good fortunes, brags on his daughters, sends a final love letter to his wife, and even honors those who made his career possible. Read more

1937: Ron O'Neal, U.S. actor, director, and screenwriter known best for his role in "Super Fly," is born in Utica, New York.

1933: Conway Twitty, U.S. country music singer-songwriter who had a record-setting 55 No. 1 hits, is born in Friars Point, Mississippi.

The 1968 hit "Next in Line" was Twitty's first country No. 1, but it wasn't his first song to top the charts. That honor goes to "It's Only Make Believe," a song from Twitty's rock 'n' roll days that made it to No. 1 on the pop chart nearly a decade before his next chart-topper. Twitty would later reprise the song in a duet with Loretta Lynn, but he would never again have a No. 1 pop hit – he remained strictly country for the rest of his career. Read more

1933: Ann Richards, U.S. politician who served as governor of Texas from 1991 to 1995, is born in Lakeview, Texas.

Richards was the popular 45th governor of Texas, from 1991 to 1995. A music lover and inveterate moviegoer, Gov. Richards elevated entertainment in the state, putting the Film Commission in the governor's office, for example. She also was active in the popular Austin City Limits and SXSW festivals. She was defeated by George W. Bush in 1994. Never one to retire, however, she kept busy making speeches for liberal causes; appeared as a commentator on CNN; and even was featured, with the also defeated New York Gov. Mario Cuomo, in a national campaign for Doritos. Read more

1933: Marshall Lytle, U.S. bassist who was a member of Bill Haley & His Comets, who had hits including "Rock Around the Clock," is born in Old Fort, North Carolina.

Lytle was a guitar player working at a radio station in Chester, Pennsylvania, in the early 1950s when Bill Haley, who worked at a different station, hired him to replace the stand-up bass player in his band. It was an odd choice; Lytle, who was still a teenager, didn't play bass. But as he explained in many interviews, Haley gave him a 30-minute lesson, showing him the slap-bass technique, in which the strings are smacked against the fingerboard. Such playing was a feature of country music, which is what Haley's band, then known as Bill Haley and His Saddlemen, specialized in. Read more

1931: Boxcar Willie, born Lecil Martin, U.S. country music singer who was a member of the Grand Ole Opry, is born in Ellis County, Texas.

1932: Sunny von Bulow, U.S. socialite who spent 28 years in a coma and was the subject of two high-profile court cases, is born in Manassas, Virginia.

Martha von Bulow was a personification of romantic notions about high society — a stunning heiress who brought her American millions to marriages to men who gave her honored old European names. But she ended her days in a coma, giving no sign of awareness as she was visited by her children and tended around the clock by nurses. She was the offstage presence that haunted the two sensational trials of her husband, Claus von Bulow, in Providence, Rhode Island. Read more

1925: Art Pepper, U.S. jazz saxophonist, is born in Gardena, California.

1923: Rocky Marciano, U.S. professional boxer who was the world heavyweight champion from 1952 to 1956, is born in Brockton, Massachusetts.

1922: Yvonne De Carlo, Canadian actress known best for playing Lily Munster on TV's "The Munsters," is born in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The Munsters was a career-defining gig for De Carlo. But it was far from her only success. Long before she donned that bicolor wig, she had a big-screen career with films like 1945's "Salome, Where She Danced." It was her first big break, and it allowed her to use the dancing talent that she had honed as a teenager attending dance school. Read more

1875: Edgar Rice Burroughs, U.S. author who created the characters Tarzan and John Carter, is born in Chicago, Illinois.

