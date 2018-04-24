Died April 24

Estee Lauder turned a childhood interest in entrepreneurship into a cosmetics empire. As a young woman, she helped her chemist uncle as he formulated beauty products. She soon learned she also had a talent for sales. Before long, she was helming a company that landed her on Time magazine's list of the most influential businesspeople of the 20th century – she was the list's only woman. She attributed her massive success to her willingness to work hard every day of her life. We remember Lauder's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who were born this day in history including actress Jill Ireland.

2017: Robert Pirsig, author known for the classic philosophical novel "Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance," dies at 88.

2016: Billy Paul, U.S. R&B singer known for his hit song "Me and Mrs. Jones," dies at 81.

2016: Tommy Kono, U.S. one of the greatest weightlifters in history who won three Olympic medals, dies at 85.

2007: Roy Jenson, Canadian character actor who appeared on numerous TV series including "Star Trek" in the episode "The Omega Glory," dies at 80.

2004: Estee Lauder, U.S. businesswoman who co-founded Estee Lauder Cos. with her husband, dies at 97.

The secret to success, according to makeup maven Lauder: hard work, perseverance, and determination. This relatively simple formula propelled Lauder from her early life in Queens, New York, as one of nine children born to Eastern European Jewish immigrants, to the head of her own international cosmetics conglomerate. Read more

2001: Al Hibbler, U.S. vocalist who performed with Duke Ellington's band and later had a hit song with "Unchained Melody," dies at 85.

2001: Leon Sullivan, U.S. minister and civil rights leader who focused on the creation of job training for African-American people, dies at 78.

1997: Pat Paulsen, U.S. comedian who was known for his appearances on "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour" and for his numerous campaigns to be elected U.S. president, dies at 69.

The brilliantly deadpan comedian, an Emmy-winning regular on "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour," ran for president in six elections, from 1968 through 1996; his final campaign run was less than a year before his death. His campaigns were purely tongue-in-cheek … or were they? He did end up on primary ballots several times, sometimes receiving a small percentage of votes – never enough to win, but enough to prove that many voters were tired of politics as usual. Read more

1986: Wallis Simpson, U.S. socialite whose husband was Britain's King Edward, who abdicated his throne to marry her, making her the Duchess of Windsor, dies at 89.

1975: Pete Ham, Welsh singer-songwriter and guitarist for the band Badfinger, whose members were signed to the Beatles' Apple Record label, dies by suicide at 27.

Ham was just 27 when he died, leaving behind a pregnant girlfriend (who gave birth to his daughter a month after his death) and a band that needed his influence and songwriting skill. But the band was having problems before 1975 – problems that were a big part of what drove Ham to despair. Read more

1974: Bud Abbott, U.S. actor who was well-known as the straight man in the highly successful comedy team of Abbott and Costello, dies at 78.

Abbott died 40 years ago today, following decades in Hollywood in which he rose from the vaudeville circuit to the heights of film and television – performing as one-half of the iconic comedy duo Abbott and Costello. Abbott was a rare performer in the world of comedy: a capable straight man. Read more

1970: Otis Spann, U.S. musician whom many consider to be the leading postwar Chicago blues pianist, dies at 46.

1968: Walter Tewksbury, U.S. track and field athlete who won five medals at the 1900 Olympic Games in Paris, dies at 92.

1968: Tommy Noonan, U.S. actor and screenwriter who had supporting roles in "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes" and "A Star Is Born," dies at 46.

1967: Frank Overton, U.S. actor who appeared on many TV series including "Perry Mason" and "Star Trek," dies at 49.

1965: Louise Dresser, U.S. actress who was nominated for best actress at the first Academy Awards ceremony in 1929, dies at 86.

1957: Harry McClintock, U.S. singer known for his song "Big Rock Candy Mountain," which was featured in the movie "O Brother, Where Art Thou?", dies at 74.

1956: Henry Stephenson, English actor who appeared in classic films such as "Mutiny on the Bounty" and "Captain Blood," dies at 85.

Click to discover notable people who were born this day in history including actress Jill Ireland.