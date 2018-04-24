Born April 24

Jill Ireland caught the eye of audiences in her many appearances on "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." and "Shane." She also memorably co-starred in such films as "Death Wish II," "Assassination," and "Love and Bullets," three of the 13 films she made with her second husband, Charles Bronson. Later in life, Ireland became a prominent voice for the American Cancer Society, penning two books about her battle with breast cancer and testifying before Congress. In 1988, she received the American Cancer Society's Courage Award, bestowed to her in a ceremony by then-President Ronald Reagan. We remember Ireland's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1959: Paula Yates, Welsh television presenter known for "The Tube" and "The Big Breakfast," who was the former wife of Live Aid founder Bob Geldof, is born in Colwyn Bay, North Wales.

1944: St. Clair Lee, U.S. singer with the Hues Corporation, known for their hit single "Rock the Boat," is born in San Francisco, California.

1941: Richard Holbrooke, U.S. diplomat who served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, is born in New York, New York.

Holbrooke served under every Democratic president from John F. Kennedy to Barack Obama in a lengthy career that began with a foreign service posting in Vietnam in 1962 after graduating from Brown University, and included time as a member of the U.S. delegation to the Paris Peace Talks on Vietnam. His sizable ego, tenacity, and willingness to push hard for diplomatic results won him both admiration and animosity. "If Richard calls you and asks you for something, just say yes," former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger once said. "If you say no, you'll eventually get to yes, but the journey will be very painful." Read more

1936: Jill Ireland, English actress known best for a number of movies she made with her second husband, Charles Bronson, including "Death Wish II," is born in London, England.

1933: Freddie Scott, U.S. soul singer who had hits with "Hey, Girl" and "Are You Lonely for Me," is born in Providence, Rhode Island.

1923: Doris Burn, U.S. author and illustrator of children's books including "Andrew Henry's Meadow," is born in Portland, Oregon.

1922: J.D. Cannon, U.S. actor whose notable roles include the film "Cool Hand Luke" and the TV series "McCloud," is born in Salmon, Idaho.

1914: Justin Wilson, U.S. chef known for his Cajun cuisine and his catchphrase, "I guar-on-tee!", is born in Roseland, Louisiana.

1905: Robert Penn Warren, U.S. author who won the Pulitzer Prize for his novel All the King's Men, is born in Guthrie, Kentucky.

1581: St. Vincent de Paul, Roman Catholic priest who dedicated his life to serving poor people and became the patron saint of charitable works, is born in Pouy, France.

