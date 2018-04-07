Died April 7

We remember the king of insult comics, Don Rickles, as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who were born this day in history including singing legend Billie Holiday.

2017: Don Rickles, known for his "insult comic" style, a trademark that grew out of his responses to hecklers in the early days of his stand-up act. He began calling those hecklers "hockey pucks," and the shtick that would earn Rickles the nickname Mr. Warmth was born.

2016: Robert Deroy "Black Jack Mulligan" Windham, professional wrestler with the WWF, dies at 73.



2015: Stan Freberg, U.S. voice actor and comedian known for his recording of "Stan Freberg Presents the United States of America," dies at 88.

2014: Peaches Geldof, English journalist and model who was the daughter of Live Aid founder Bob Geldof, dies at 25.

It was not easy being the daughter of a famous, wealthy father, and Peaches struggled with a turbulent social life. In 2010, she was dropped from a lingerie modeling contract after photographs showing her topless and allegations that she used drugs surfaced. She was well-known among London's young hip crowd, seen frequently at movie premieres, hot clubs, and exclusive concerts. Read more

2013: Carl "The Truth" Williams, U.S. professional boxer who had fights against top boxers such as Mike Tyson, Larry Holmes, and Tommy Morrison, dies at 53.

2013: Mickey Rose, U.S. screenwriter who co-wrote two movies with his childhood friend Woody Allen, "Bananas" and "Take the Money and Run," dies at 77.

2013: Lilly Pulitzer, U.S. socialite and fashion designer who was known as the Queen of Prep, dies at 81.

Pulitzer, who married into the famous newspaper family, got her start in fashion by spilling orange juice on her clothes. A rich housewife with time to spare and a husband who owned orange groves, she opened a juice stand in 1959, and asked her seamstress to make dresses in colorful prints that would camouflage fruit stains. The dresses hung on a pipe behind her juice stand and soon outsold her drinks. The company's dresses, developed with the help of partner Laura Robbins, a former fashion editor, soon caught on. Read more

2013: Andy Johns, English music producer and engineer who worked on records by the Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, and Van Halen, dies at 62.

Johns started his career at Olympic Studios in London. He went on to produce dozens of classic rock 'n' roll albums including the Stones' "Exile on Main Street." Read more

2012: Mike Wallace, U.S. news reporter and game show host known best as a correspondent for the CBS news program "60 Minutes," dies at 93.

Wallace was the first man hired when the late CBS news producer Don Hewitt put together the staff of "60 Minutes" at its inception in 1968. The show wasn't a hit at first, but it worked its way up to the Top 10 in the 1977-78 season and remained there, season after season, with Wallace as one of its mainstays. Among other things, it proved there could be big profits in TV journalism. Read more

2009: Dave Arneson, U.S. game designer who co-created "Dungeons & Dragons," dies at 61.

Arneson and Gary Gygax developed "Dungeons & Dragons" in 1974 using medieval characters and mythical creatures. The game known for its oddly shaped dice became a hit, particularly among teenage boys. It eventually was turned into video games, books, and movies. Gygax died in March 2008. Read more

2007: Barry Nelson, U.S. actor who appeared in movies such as "Johnny Eager" and "Airport," dies at 89.

After graduating from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1941, Nelson was signed to MGM after being spotted by a talent scout. He appeared in a number of films for the studio in 1942, including "Shadow of the Thin Man," "Johnny Eager," and "Dr. Kildare's Victory." He also landed the leading role in "A Yank on the Burma Road," playing a cab driver who decides to lead a convoy of trucks for the Chinese government. Read more

2007: Johnny Hart, U.S. cartoonist who created the comic strip "B.C.," dies at 76.

After his discharge from the military in 1954, Hart worked in the art department at General Electric while selling cartoons on the side. He began reading Charles Schulz's "Peanuts" and was inspired to start his own strip. "Caveman gags, for reasons which I still cannot explain, were an obsession in those days," Hart told Creators. "One day, a friend jokingly suggested I create a strip revolving around prehistoric times." Read more

2004: Victor Argo, U.S. actor who portrayed tough guys in movies including "Taxi Driver" and "True Romance," dies at 69.

2002: John Agar, U.S. actor who was in many John Wayne movies including "Sands of Iwo Jima" and "Big Jake," dies at 81.

2001: Beatrice Straight, U.S. actress who won an Academy Award for her role in the movie "Network" with the shortest onscreen performance ever to win an Oscar, dies at 86.

2001: David Graf, U.S. actor known best for playing Eugene Tackleberry in the "Police Academy" films, dies of a heart attack at 50.

1990: Ronald Evans, U.S. astronaut who flew to the moon as the command pilot of Apollo 17 in 1972, dies at 56.

1981: Norman Taurog, U.S. director and screenwriter who won an Academy Award for the movie "Skippy" in 1931 and later directed nine Elvis Presley movies, dies at 82.

1981: Kit Lambert, U.S. record producer and manager known best as the manager of The Who from 1966 until 1971, dies at 45.

1955: Theda Bara, U.S. film actress who was a star in the silent era and one of cinema's first sex symbols, who never appeared in a "talkie," dies at 69.

1950: Walter Huston, U.S. actor who won an Academy Award for his role in "The Treasure of the Sierra Madre," which was directed by his son John Huston, who also won the Oscar for directing the movie, dies at 67.

1947: Henry Ford, U.S. industrialist who founded the Ford Motor Co., dies at 83.

1891: P.T. Barnum, U.S. businessman and showman who co-founded the Barnum and Bailey Circus, dies at 80.

Barnum's career as a showman started with a hoax in 1835 when the former grocer brought an African-American slave to Manhattan and put her on display as "absolutely the most astonishing and interesting curiosity in this world!" How so? Barnum claimed the woman was actually the 161-year-old nursemaid of none other than President George Washington. Read more

