Died August 1

Corazon Aquino went from self-described "plain housewife" to president of the Philippines in 1986, swept into office by the People Power Revolution. She was widowed in 1983 when her husband, Sen. Benigno Aquino, was assassinated upon returning from exile. His death inspired a national outcry against the authoritarian government and turned Aquino into the leader of the liberal opposition movement. Her time in office saw a new constitution and advances in civil and human rights, as well as several failed coup attempts. After one successful term as president, Aquino stepped down, retiring to private life but remaining highly visible, and vocally opinionated, in national politics.

2015: Cilla Black, British singer and television personality signed by Beatles manager Brian Epstein whose hit songs included "Anyone Who Had a Heart," dies at 72.



Former Beatle Paul McCartney said news of Black's death came as a shock. "She had a fine distinctive voice and was always a bit of a laugh. It was a privilege to know and love her," McCartney said in a statement. Ringo Starr tweeted: "She was a good friend we will all miss her." Read more

2013: Gail Kobe, U.S. actress and producer who appeared in guest roles on many television shows, including "The Outer Limits," "Hogan's Heroes," and "Gunsmoke," dies at 81.

2013: Dick Kazmaier, U.S. college football Hall of Fame running back and quarterback for Princeton University who won the Heisman Trophy in 1951 and then decided to go to graduate school instead of the NFL, dies of heart and lung disease at 82.

Kazmaier played halfback for Princeton and in 1951 won the Heisman Trophy in a landslide, receiving 506 first-place votes and 1,777 points, which was a record at the time, according to his obituary by The Associated Press. In his final two college seasons, the Tigers went 18-0. His No. 42 was retired by the school in 2008. Read more

2013: Mike Hinton, U.S. guitarist who performed or recorded with the Grateful Dead, Jefferson Airplane, and Santana, dies at 57.

2009: Corazon Aquino, Filipina politician who was the first female president of the Philippines, serving from 1986 until 1992, making her the first female president in Asia, dies at 76.

During her single six-year term as president, Aquino created a new constitution, brought stronger civil rights to the people of the Philippines, and worked to reform her country's debt problem. Urged to run for a second term, she declined because she wanted to make it clear that the presidency shouldn't be a lifelong appointment. Read more

2004: Alexandra "Alex" Scott, U.S. founder of the pediatric cancer charity Alex's Lemonade Stand, which started when cancer patient Alex sold lemonade from a stand at age 4 to raise funds to help children with cancer and has raised over $75 million since it started, dies at 8.

Alexandra, diagnosed just before her first birthday with neuroblastoma, an aggressive form of childhood cancer, decided to set up a lemonade stand to raise money for treatment. She took in $2,000 that first year, and a series of stands had raised $200,000 after four years, according to her obituary by The Associated Press. In June 2004, lemonade stand fundraisers were set up in all 50 states, as well as in Canada and France, and Alexandra and her family appeared on Oprah Winfrey's TV program and the "Today" show. Read more

1998: Eva Bartok, Hungarian actress who was popular in the 1950s, starring opposite Dean Martin in "Ten Thousand Bedrooms," dies at 71.

1992: Chico Alvarez, Canadian-born U.S. trumpet player who was a member of the Stan Kenton Orchestra and performed with Ella Fitzgerald and Sarah Vaughan, dies at 72.

1987: Pola Negri, Polish film actress who was a star in Hollywood during the silent era, dies at 90.

1987: Benson Fong, U.S. character actor who was in the "Charlie Chan" movies and "The Love Bug," dies of a stroke at 70.

1983: Peter Arne, English actor known for playing villains in the "Pink Panther" movies, who also appeared in "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang," dies at 62.

1981: Paddy Chayefsky, U.S. playwright and screenwriter who won the Academy Award for best screenplay three times for the movies "Marty," "The Hospital," and "Network," dies of cancer at 58.

He remains most well-known today for his third Oscar-winning film, the prescient "Network," a satirical look at a struggling TV network, according to his obituary by The Associated Press. Directed by Sidney Lumet, the film starred greats like William Holden, Robert Duvall, Ned Beatty, Peter Finch, and Faye Dunaway. The Writers Guild East voted Chayefsky’s script as one of the top 10 ever written, while the American Film Institute included "Network" among the Top 100 Greatest American Films. Read more

1980: Strother Martin, U.S. character actor who may be most well-known for his role as the prison captain in the movie "Cool Hand Luke" but also had supporting roles in "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" and "The Wild Bunch," dies of a heart attack at 61.

1977: Francis Gary Powers, U.S. military pilot whose U-2 spy plane was shot down while on a mission over Soviet airspace, causing the 1960 U-2 incident, dies when his helicopter crashes in California at 47.

1970: Frances Farmer, U.S. actress who starred in movies in the late 1930s until the early '40s and then struggled with mental illness and alcoholism, dies of throat cancer at 56.

Her biggest hit was "Come and Get It," a 1936 film in which she played both the mother and the daughter to rave reviews from critics and moviegoers. As she found success, she became less malleable, balking at studio demands about whom to date, where to eat, how to party, and what to wear. It was downhill from there: second-rate movies, arrests, canceled contracts, studio disputes, and 10 years of confinement in mental hospitals where she received shock therapy and was eventually pronounced "cured." Read more

1938: John Aasen, U.S. actor in silent films who, at well over 7 feet tall, was one of the tallest actors in history and appeared in the movie "Why Worry?" with Harold Lloyd, dies of pneumonia at 48.

1903: Calamity Jane, U.S. frontierswoman and professional scout, dies at 51.

