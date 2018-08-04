Died August 4

Lee Hazlewood was a singer-songwriter, but some of his best-loved work was done behind the scenes of the music biz, working as writer and record producer for stars including Duane Eddy and Nancy Sinatra. His technical magic made Eddy's "Rebel-Rouser" and Sinatra's "These Boots Are Made for Walkin'" sound so very good. He was also a performer, dueting with Frank Sinatra on "Some Velvet Morning," and he wrote songs performed by artists including Sinatra and Dean Martin. We remember Hazlewood's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

2015: Billy Sherrill, U.S. country music producer who was one of the pioneers of the Countrypolitan sound, dies at 78.

2014: James Brady, U.S. politician who served as White House press secretary under President Ronald Reagan and was severely injured in the assassination attempt on Reagan, dies at 73.

In a long string of political jobs, Brady worked for some well-known bosses: Sen. Everett M. Dirksen of Illinois, Sen. William V. Roth Jr. of Delaware, and John Connally, the former Texas governor who was running for president in 1979. When Connally dropped out, Brady joined Reagan's campaign as director of public affairs and research. There, his irrepressible wit made him popular with the press, but not necessarily with the Reaganites. He once ran through the Reagan campaign plane shouting "Killer Trees! Killer Trees!" as the aircraft flew over a forest fire. It was a jab at his own candidate's claim in a speech that trees cause as much pollution as cars. Read more

2013: Art Donovan, U.S. NFL Hall of Fame defensive tackle for the Baltimore Colts who was a five-time Pro Bowl selection and later became a popular guest on "The Late Show With David Letterman," dies at 89.

Voted into the Hall of Fame in 1968, Donovan was an outstanding lineman and an even better storyteller. Long after his career was over, Donovan made a living on the talk show circuit, weaving yarns about the NFL's good old days — as he put it, "When men were, well, men." Donovan was much like Bob Uecker, who also became popular on late-night talk shows through his stories about sports. But Uecker's game was baseball, and his shtick dealt with his limited abilities. Donovan performed on the football field as well as anyone at his position, even though he once said the only weight he ever lifted was a beer can. Read more

2012: Arnie Risen, U.S. NBA Hall of Fame center who was a four-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion, dies at 87.

2012: Johnnie Bassett, U.S. blues guitarist, singer, and songwriter who recorded with Smokey Robinson and the Miracles and performed with John Lee Hooker and Dinah Washington, dies at 76.

2009: Blake Snyder, U.S. screenwriter known best for the movies "Blank Check" and "Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot," dies at 51.

2007: Lee Hazlewood, U.S. pop and country music singer-songwriter and record producer known best for his work with Nancy Sinatra on "These Boots Are Made for Walkin'" and with Duane Eddy on the instrumental track "Peter Gunn," dies at 78.

2001: Lorenzo Music, U.S. actor, writer, and television producer who was the voice of Carlton the Doorman on "Rhoda" and Garfield the Cat on the animated TV series and also co-created "The Bob Newhart Show" and wrote for "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," dies of lung cancer at 64.

1999: Victor Mature, U.S. actor who appeared in many movies during his long career, including "My Darling Clementine" and "One Million B.C.," dies of cancer at 86.

1993: Bernard Barrow, U.S. actor known best for his role as Johnny Ryan on the soap opera "Ryan's Hope," dies of lung cancer at 65.

1991: Don DaGradi, U.S. screenwriter who worked for Walt Disney and co-wrote "Mary Poppins" and "The Love Bug," dies at 80.

1987: Kenny Price, U.S. country music singer-songwriter who had more than 30 songs reach the country music charts and was also a regular on "Hee Haw," dies of heart failure at 56.

1984: Mary Miles Minter, U.S. movie actress who was very popular during the silent era, dies at 82.

1981: Melvyn Douglas, U.S. actor who won Academy awards for his performances in "Hud" and "Being There," dies after a short illness at 80.

1938: Pearl White, U.S. actress who appeared in the movie serial "The Perils of Pauline" and was known as the Queen of the Serials, dies at 49.

1875: Hans Christian Andersen, Danish author well-known for his fairytales, including "The Little Mermaid" and "The Emperor's New Clothes," dies at 70.

