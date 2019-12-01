Died December 1

During her 30 years in film, Claude Jade brought life and love to the screen through her portrayal of Christine Darbon in the films of Francois Truffaut. Her beauty and vulnerability were mesmerizing, and Darbon remains an icon in French cinema. Her appeal reached beyond France, bringing her work in the former Soviet Union, the United States, Italy, and Japan. She also caught the eye of Alfred Hitchcock, appearing in his classic "Topaz." We remember Jade's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

2008: Paul Benedict, U.S. actor who played the Number Painter on the Public Broadcasting Service children's TV show "Sesame Street," as well as quirky neighbor Harry Bentley on the CBS sitcom "The Jeffersons," dies of unknown causes at 70.

Benedict began his acting career in the 1960s in the Theatre Company of Boston, alongside such future stars as Robert De Niro, Dustin Hoffman, and Al Pacino, according to his obituary by The Associated Press. Benedict went on to appear in a number of movies, including a role as the oddball director in "The Goodbye Girl" with Richard Dreyfuss. But he was known mainly for his role as Bentley on "The Jeffersons," which ran on CBS from 1975 to '85. Read more

2006: Claude Jade, French actress whose films include "Stolen Kisses," "Bed & Board," and "Love on the Run," dies of metastatic eye cancer at 58.

The young actress caught Truffaut's attention while appearing onstage in Shakespeare's "Henry IV" in the 1960s. He cast her as a young woman in love in the 1968 film "Baisers Voles ("Stolen Kisses"), alongside leading man Jean-Pierre Leaud. Truffaut continued the story of the characters' marriage and divorce in "Domicile Conjugal" ("Bed & Board") and "L'Amour en Fuite" ("Love on the Run"). Read more

1997: Stephane Grapelli, French jazz violinist who played with jazz greats including Duke Ellington and Oscar Peterson, dies of complications after hernia surgery at 89.

1996: Irving Gordon, U.S. songwriter from Brooklyn, New York, whose published songs include "Prelude to a Kiss" and Nat King Cole's big hit "Unforgettable," dies of cancer at 81.

1989: Alvin Ailey, influential African-American modern dance choreographer whose work includes "Blues Suite" and his signature, "Revelations," dies of complications of AIDS at 58.

Ailey is one of the best-known names in the world of dance – and for good reason. Ailey rose from a poverty-stricken childhood to become a celebrated dancer and visionary choreographer, along the way changing the look of modern dance and elevating the stature of black dancers. Read more

1987: Punch Imlach, NHL coach from Canada and general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs, dies of a heart attack at 69.

1986: Robert L. "Bobby" Layne, U.S. NFL Hall of Fame quarterback who played for the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, and two other teams, dies of cardiac arrest at 59.

1975: Nellie Fox, U.S. Major League Baseball second baseman who was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1997, dies of skin cancer at 47.

1975: Anna E. Roosevelt, U.S. radio personality and the daughter of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, dies of throat cancer at 69.

1974: Stephen Gill Spottswood, African-American bishop, civil rights champion, and chairman of the NAACP, the oldest U.S. civil rights organization, for 10 years, dies at 77.

1973: David Ben-Gurion, the chief founding father of Israel and its first prime minister, dies after a stroke at 87.

1971: Arthur B. Springarn, U.S. civil rights advocate from New York and a chairman of the NAACP from 1940 until 1965, dies at 93.

1969: Magic Sam, U.S. Chicago blues guitarist and singer from Mississippi, dies of a heart attack at 32.

1968: Dario Moreno, Turkish singer whose signature song was his 1961 hit, "Brigitte Bardot," dies of a heart attack at 47.

1954: Fred Rose, U.S. country songwriter and music publishing executive who co-founded the Acuff-Rose Music Co. with Grand Ole Opry star Roy Acuff, dies at 56.

