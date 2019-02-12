Died February 12

Charles Schulz was one of the most beloved and influential comic artists of all time, thanks to the timeless characters he created in his "Peanuts" strip. We loved Charlie Brown, Linus, Snoopy, and the gang whether they appeared in the funny pages of our newspaper or on a holiday TV special we watched over and over again each year. Schulz was honored for his iconic work with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a Congressional Gold Medal, and many more awards and honors. We remember Schulz's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

2017: Al Jarreau, the legendary jazz singer won seven Grammy awards and was known for his song, “We’re in This Love Together.”

2016: Johnny Lattner, U.S. college football running back for Notre Dame who won the Heisman Trophy in 1953, dies at 83.

2015: Steve Strange, British singer who was one of the founders of the 1980s' New Romantic style, dies at 55.

2014: Sid Caesar, U.S. comedian known best for his variety program, "Your Show of Shows," dies at 91.

Caesar, the star of "Your Show of Shows," helped to create sketch comedy on television. When he and his troupe took to the TV in 1950, there was nothing quite like them anywhere on the air. They put up 90 minutes of live sketch comedy each week and redefined what was possible on the new medium. Read more

2014: Maggie Estep, U.S. poet and novelist who became popular during the poetry slam boom of the 1990s and 2000s, dies at 51.

2012: David Kelly, Irish character actor who played Grandpa Joe in "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and motorcycled naked in "Waking Ned Devine," dies at 82.

2012: John Severin, U.S. comic book artist who was one of the founding cartoonists of Mad magazine and worked with Marvel Comics, dies at 90.

2012: Zina Bethune, U.S. actress and dancer who was the star of the TV series The Nurses, dies after a hit-and-run accident at 66.

2011: Betty Garrett, U.S. actress and dancer who was in many musical films and played Edna the landlord on "Laverne and Shirley," dies at 91.

Garrett was known best as the flirtatious girl in love with the shy Sinatra in "Take Me out to the Ballgame" and "On the Town," both in 1949, and later in life she became well-known to TV audiences with recurring roles in the 1970s sitcoms "All in the Family" and "Laverne and Shirley." Her movie career was brief, largely because of the Red Hunt led by congressmen who forced her husband, actor Larry Parks, to testify about his earlier membership in the Communist Party. Read more

2010: Nodar Kumaritashvili, Georgian luger, dies at 21 during a training run at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

2009: Colgan Air Flight 3407, U.S. flight operated as Continental Connection, stalls on landing en route to Buffalo, New York, and crashes into a house. All 45 passengers and 4 crew members, as well as one individual on the ground, are killed.

2008: David Groh, U.S. character actor who played opposite Valerie Harper in 1970s American sitcom "Rhoda," dies at 68.

2008: Oscar Brodney, U.S. screenwriter whose credits included the movie "Harvey," dies at 100.

2007: Peggy Gilbert, U.S. jazz saxophonist and bandleader who was a pioneer when she started an all-female jazz band in 1933, and whose appearances included "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson," dies at 102.

2005: Sammi Smith, U.S. country music singer-songwriter who had a hit song with "Help Me Make It Through the Night," dies at 61.

2000: Oliver, born William Oliver Swofford, U.S. pop singer who had a hit song in the 1970s with "Good Morning Starshine," dies at 54.

2000: Charles M. Schulz, U.S. cartoonist who created the legendary "Peanuts" characters, dies at 77.

Charlie Brown, Linus, and Frieda are all based on co-workers at Art Instruction Inc. The "Little Red-Haired Girl" – Charlie Brown's great unrequited love – is based on an accountant Schulz fell in love with named Donna Johnson. They dated for three years, but when he proposed she rejected him and married a fireman. Schulz called it "a bitter blow," but the two remained friends throughout life. Read more

2000: Tom Landry, longtime U.S. Hall of Fame coach of the Dallas Cowboys who won two Super Bowl championships, dies at 75.

2000: Screamin' Jay Hawkins, U.S. rhythm and blues musician who was one of the first shock rockers and had a hit with "I Put a Spell on You," dies at 70.

Hawkins was one of the earliest shock rockers, shouting and groaning his way through songs, and performing bizarre antics in live shows long before it was the hard-rock norm. When Hawkins was emerging from a coffin onstage, the metal heads who would one day bite off the heads of bats were still in short pants. Read more

1995: Tony Secunda, English rock band manager who managed the Moody Blues and T. Rex, dies at 54.

1991: Robert Wagner, U.S. politician who served three terms as the mayor of New York City, dies at 80.

1985: Nicholas Colasanto, U.S. actor who starred as Coach on the hit sitcom "Cheers," dies at 61.

1984: Anna Anderson, Polish-born factory worker who claimed to be Grand Duchess Anastasia of Russia, dies at 87.

In 1920 a woman in Berlin, Germany, attempted to kill herself by jumping off a bridge. She carried no identification and refused to tell her rescuers her name. She stayed silent for years – and then said she was Grand Duchess Anastasia, the only surviving member of the Russian royal family. Read more

1983: Eubie Blake, U.S. composer and pianist who wrote "I'm Just Wild About Harry," dies at 96.

1982: Victor Jory, Canadian actor who starred on the TV series "Manhunt," dies at 79.

1979: Jean Renoir, iconic French filmmaker and son of painter Pierre-Auguste Renoir, dies at 84.

1976: Sal Mineo, U.S. actor who starred in "Rebel Without a Cause," is killed during a robbery at 37.

Teenage girls across the country were swept up in "Mineo Mania" and, when Bob Hope joked in a TV appearance that there would be no school the next day because, "It's Sal Mineo's birthday – all those in the Bronx can stay home," hundreds of Bronx schoolchildren did just that. But while "Rebel Without a Cause" made Mineo a teen idol, its popularity also led to him being typecast as a tough-but-vulnerable juvenile delinquent, a role he played in "Crime in the Streets," "Somebody Up There Likes Me," and "The Young Don't Cry." People started referring to him as the Switchblade Kid. Read more

1970: Clare Turlay Newberry, award-winning U.S. author and illustrator of children's books such as Caldecott Honor winner "April's Kittens," dies at 63.

1965: Henry Kulky, U.S. actor who appeared on many television shows including "The Life of Riley," dies at 53.

1947: Sidney Toler, U.S. actor who starred in the "Charlie Chan" movie series, dies at 72.

1942: Grant Wood, U.S. painter known for his painting "American Gothic," dies at 50.

1929: Lillie Langtry, English actress and socialite, dies at 75.

1886: Randolph Caldecott, English artist and illustrator for whom the Caldecott Medal – an award given to the most distinguished American picture book for children – is named, dies at 39.

1804: Immanuel Kant, German who was a well-known figure in modern philosophy, dies at 79.

1789: Ethan Allen, U.S. Revolutionary War hero and founder of the state of Vermont, dies at 51.

