Died February 7

Dale Evans earned the title Queen of the Cowgirls for her many Western roles alongside husband Roy Rogers, but to Evans, being a cowgirl meant more than putting on a hat and saddling up her buckskin horse, Buttermilk. She believed that the cowgirl spirit embodied "a special American brand of courage," one that her fans saw in her when she performed on "The Roy Rogers Show" and in a number of big-screen Westerns. Evans was a songwriter as well as an actress, penning the frequently covered classic "Happy Trails." She was an author as well, who wrote the best-seller "Angel Unaware" after the death of her 2-year-old daughter of complications of Down syndrome. We remember Evans' life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who were born this day in history including character actor Peter Postlethwaite.

2017: Richard Hatch, the actor was well known for his role as the heroic Captain Apollo in TV's Battlestar Galactica, dies at 71.

2015: Dean Smith, legendary U.S. basketball coach at the University of North Carolina who led the Tar Heels to two national championships, dies at 83.

He led the Tar Heels to 13 Atlantic Coast Conference tournament championships, appearances in 11 Final Fours, five national title games and NCAA championships in 1982 and 1993. North Carolina won at least 20 games in each of his final 27 seasons, and his teams made 23 consecutive appearances in the NCAA tournament. Along the way, more than 95 percent of Smith's lettermen graduated from one of the nation's premier public universities. Read more

2015: Billy Casper, U.S. PGA golfer who won 51 times on the PGA Tour, dies at 83.

Casper won 51 times on the PGA Tour, putting him at No. 7 on the career list behind only Sam Snead, Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Ben Hogan, Arnold Palmer, and Byron Nelson. His three major championships include the 1966 U.S. Open, one of golf's most remarkable comebacks. He rallied from a seven-shot deficit on the back nine at Olympic Club to tie Palmer, and beat him in an 18-hole playoff. Read more

2012: Patricia Stephens Due, leading U.S. civil rights activist who spent 49 days behind bars in one of the first "jail-ins," dies at 72.

2008: Leona Wood, well-known U.S. painter and dancer, dies at 86.

2001: Anne Morrow Lindbergh, U.S. author and flier who was the wife of fellow aviator Charles Lindbergh, dies at 94.

As if being a role model to generations of female pilots weren't enough, Lindbergh also was an award-winning author and prolific writer of poetry and nonfiction. Her "Gift From the Sea" became a classic of inspirational literature. Written more than six decades ago, the book still captivates readers today with its meditations on life, generated by shells gathered at the beach. Read more

2001: Dale Evans, U.S. actress and singer who was the wife of Roy Rogers, dies at 88.

"'Cowgirl' is an attitude, really. A pioneer spirit, a special American brand of courage. The cowgirl faces life head-on, lives by her own lights, and makes no excuses. Cowgirls take stands; they speak up. They defend things they hold dear." – Dale Evans Read more

2000: Dave Peverett, English musician who was the lead singer and guitarist in the rock band Foghat, dies at 56.

2000: Doug Henning, Canadian magician and illusionist who had a series of TV specials, dies of cancer at 52.

2000: Big Pun, U.S. rapper who was the first Latino to have a solo rap record go platinum, dies of a heart attack at 28.

1999: Bobby Troup, U.S. musician and actor who wrote the song "Route 66" and starred on the TV series "Emergency," dies at 80.

1999: King Hussein, king of Jordan from 1952 until his death, dies at 63.

1992: Buzz Sawyer, U.S. professional wrestler known for his antics inside and out of the ring, dies of an overdose at 32.

1984: Brooks West, U.S. actor who was on the TV series "My Friend Irma," dies at 67.

1968: Nick Adams, U.S. actor who starred on the TV series "The Rebel," dies of an overdose at 36.

1959: Guitar Slim, U.S. blues singer, guitarist, and songwriter who influenced many guitar players and who wrote the blues standard "The Things I Used To Do," dies at 32.

1959: Napoleon Lajorie, U.S. Major League Baseball second baseman who is a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame, dies at 84.

1938: Harvey Firestone, U.S. founder of the Firestone Tire Co., dies at 69.

Click to discover notable people who were born this day in history including character actor Peter Postlethwaite.