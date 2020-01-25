Died January 25

Famous people who died this day in history including TV icon Mary Tyler Moore.

2017: Mary Tyler Moore, Moore was one of the most popular TV stars of the 1960s and '70s, thanks to the two hit series that featured her in prominent roles. "The Dick Van Dyke Show" was the first, the show that made her America's sweetheart. The Mary Tyler Moore Show" debuted in 1970, pitched to CBS by Moore and her then-husband, producer Grant Tinker. The popular show focused on Moore's character, Mary Richards, a young single woman working as an associate producer for a TV news program. Just that premise alone was groundbreaking – unmarried career women had rarely been seen on television, and never as a show's lead character.

2015: Buddy Baker, U.S. NASCAR driver who won the 1980 Daytona 500, dies at 74.

2009: Kim Manners, U.S. television producer and director whose shows include "The X-Files" and "Supernatural," dies of lung cancer at 58.

2008: Christopher Allport, U.S. actor who appeared mostly in TV roles on such shows as "The X-Files" and "Mad Men," dies in an avalanche at 60.

2005: Ray Peterson, U.S. pop singer known best for his hit song "Tell Laura I Love Her," dies of cancer at 65.

2005: William Augustus Bootle, judge known for helping to oversee desegregation in the southern U.S., dies at 102.

During the 1960s, Bootle made a string of historic civil rights decisions, from desegregating Georgia's college system to integrating buses and school systems to ensuring blacks' place on voter rolls. On Jan. 6, 1961, he ordered students Hamilton Holmes Jr. and Charlayne Hunter (now Hunter-Gault) admitted to the University of Georgia, the nation's oldest state-chartered university. He signed the University of Georgia order following a weeklong trial that pitted the two students against the school's top ranks. "Judge Bootle has always been a hero for me, and heroes don't come every day," said Hunter-Gault, according to Bootle's obituary by The Associated Press. Read more

2004: Fanny Blankers-Koen, Dutch athlete who won four gold medals at the 1948 Olympics and who was a mother of two children during a time when this was uncommon in the sports world, dies after a series of heart problems at 85.

According to her obituary by The New York Times, Blankers-Koen carried her two children to her workouts in a bicycle basket, and trained just two hours a day, twice a week. "I got very many bad letters, people writing that I must stay home with my children and that I should not be allowed to run on a track with – how do you say it? – short trousers," she told the Times in 1982. "But I was a good mother. I had no time for much besides my house chores and training, and when I went shopping it was only to buy food for the family and never to buy dresses." Read more

1999: Robert Shaw, U.S. conductor who won 14 Grammy awards, dies of a stroke at 82.

1999: Ted Mallie, U.S. radio and television announcer who was the announcer for the radio show "The Shadow," dies at 74.

1999: Sarah "Sadie" Delany, African-American teacher and civil rights pioneer who became the subject of the popular oral history book "Having Our Say," dies at 109.

1997: Jeane Dixon, U.S. psychic who was one of the best-known psychics and astrologers of the 20th century, dies of cardiopulmonary arrest at 93.

Like most people who make their livings from pursuits like astrology and psychic prediction, Dixon stoked controversy. She was loved and defended by those who embrace New Age philosophy, follow horoscopes, and believe in the ability to predict the future – among them former first lady Nancy Reagan and former President Richard Nixon. Those who consider all things New Age to be so much woo-woo hooey considered her to be just another crackpot. Read more

1990: Ava Gardner, U.S. actress who was a Hollywood star and appeared in movies such as "The Barefoot Contessa" and "On the Beach," dies of pneumonia at 67.

1988: Colleen Moore, U.S. film actress who was considered one of the most fashionable stars of the silent era, dies at 88.

1981: Adele Marie Astaire, actress and dancer who formed a successful stage duo with her younger brother, Fred Astaire, dies at 84.

1976: Chris Kenner, U.S. rhythm and blues singer who enjoyed a huge hit with the song "I Like It Like That," dies of a heart attack at 46.

1970: Eunice Hunton Carter, the first African-American district attorney in New York City, who helped prosecute Lucky Luciano, dies at 70.

1969: Irene Castle, U.S. dancer who formed a very popular dancing duo with her husband, Vernon, during the World War I era and is credited with improving the popularity of modern dancing, dies at 75.

1960: Diana Barrymore, U.S. actress who was the daughter of actor John Barrymore, dies of an alcohol and drug overdose at 38.

1947: Al Capone, U.S. gangster who ran the Chicago Outfit, dies of cardiac arrest at 48.

Walking through any cemetery gives you a chance to peer into the lives of the past, but Mount Carmel Cemetery in Hillside, Illinois, offers even more insight than most. More than just reading names, dates, and a few carefully chosen words, we can see the very images of the deceased. Not so in Capone's case. You might think the man who ruled a criminal empire would have the most ostentatious grave of them all – with the biggest ceramic photo of them all. Instead, the grave is small, flush to the ground, and hidden behind a bush. If you don't know where to look, you're going to wander around for quite a while trying to find it. Read more

1908: Ouida, born Maria Louise Rame, English author who wrote many books under her pseudonym, dies at 69.

