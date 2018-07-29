Died July 29

Cass Elliot, aka Mama Cass, was a vocal powerhouse with the Mamas & the Papas and on her own as a solo artist. She can be heard on hits such as "California Dreamin'," "Monday Monday," and "Dream a Little Dream of Me." Elliot also was a prolific performer on television, appearing on her own variety specials and becoming a regular talk show guest in the early 1970s, including a night spent guest-hosting "The Tonight Show" for Johnny Carson. Before becoming a legendary vocalist, Elliot dropped out of high school to pursue an acting career in New York. She toured with "The Music Man" and lost out on a part in "I Can Get It for You Wholesale" to another young hopeful named Barbra Streisand. We remember Elliot's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

2012: John P. Finnegan, U.S. actor who had a recurring role on the detective TV series "Columbo" and also starred with Peter Falk in the movie "Big Trouble," dies of pneumonia and complications of old age at 85.

2007: Tom Snyder, U.S. television personality known best for his late-night talk shows "The Tomorrow Show" and "The Late Late Show," dies of complications associated with leukemia at 71.

His catchphrase for the show was: "Fire up a colortini, sit back, relax, and watch the pictures, now, as they fly through the air," according to his obituary by The Associated Press. Snyder smoked throughout his show, the cigarette cloud swirling around him during interviews. He gained more fame when Dan Aykroyd lampooned him in the early days of "Saturday Night Live." Read more

1998: Jerome Robbins, Academy Award-winning U.S. theater producer, director, and choreographer who worked on many Broadway plays, including "West Side Story" and "Fiddler on the Roof," dies after a stroke at 79.

1996: Jason Thirsk, U.S. musician who was the bassist for the punk band Pennywise, dies of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at 28.

1984: Fred Waring, U.S. musician, bandleader, and television personality who hosted "The Fred Waring Show" on TV and whose band sold millions of records, dies at 84.

1984: Woodrow Parfrey, U.S. character actor who appeared in the movie "Papillon" and on such television series as "Bonanza," dies of a heart attack at 61.

1983: David Niven, English actor who starred in movies including "Around the World in 80 Days" and "The Pink Panther," the latter opposite Peter Sellers, dies at 73, about three years after being diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease.

1983: Raymond Massey, Canadian-born U.S. actor who appeared in many movies including "The Fountainhead" and "East of Eden" and had a regular role on the TV series "Dr. Kildare," dies after being hospitalized with pneumonia at 86.

1983: Luis Buñuel, Spanish filmmaker known for his avant-garde movies, including "The Milky Way" and "Tristana," dies of cirrhosis of the liver at 83.

1982: Harold Sakata, U.S. professional wrestler, Olympic silver medalist in weightlifting, and an actor well-known for his role as the villain Oddjob in the James Bond movie "Goldfinger," dies at 62.

1979: Bill Todman, U.S. television producer who partnered with Mark Goodson to create popular game shows including "Family Feud," "Match Game," and "The Price Is Right," dies at 62.

1974: Cass Elliot, U.S. singer known as a member of the Mamas & the Papas, dies of a heart attack at 32.

The unfortunate story of Elliot's cause of death was started by a careless coroner called to examine her. He saw a ham sandwich and a Coke on a table next to the bed where Elliot's body lay … and he jumped to a very quick conclusion, stating that Elliot, not displaying symptoms of any other sort of trauma, must have choked while eating and drinking lying down. The story jibed with the general impression of Elliot as gluttonous, so it stuck. But that examiner missed one crucial fact: The sandwich was untouched. Read more

1941: James Stephenson, English actor who was nominated for an Academy Award for his supporting performance in the William Wyler movie "The Letter," dies of a heart attack at 52.

1890: Vincent Van Gogh, Dutch painter in the postimpressionist period who had a great influence on 20th-century art, dies in a suspected suicide at 37.

