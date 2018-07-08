Died July 8

We remember Vivien Leigh and other celebrities who died this day in history.

We remember celebrities who died this day, July 8, in history, including award-winning actress Vivien Leigh.

2015

Ken Stabler, U.S. NFL quarterback known as the Snake, who led the Oakland Raiders to a Super Bowl victory in 1977, dies at 69. Stabler's coach with the Raiders, John Madden, said his former quarterback was cool under pressure. "I've often said, if I had one drive to win a game to this day, and I had a quarterback to pick, I would pick Kenny," Madden said. "Snake was a lot cooler than I was. He was a perfect quarterback and a perfect Raider. When you think about the Raiders you think about Ken Stabler." Read more

Discover notable people born this day in history, including funny actor Marty Feldman.

2013

Brett Walker, U.S. musician and songwriter whose music was heard on more than 300 television shows, including "One Tree Hill" and "Sex and the City," dies at 51.

2012

Ernest Borgnine, U.S. actor who won an Academy Award for his role in "Marty" and starred on the TV sitcom "McHale's Navy," dies of kidney failure at 95. The Associated Press obituary for Borgnine led with a statement about the Oscar-winning actor's usual character — the "heavy" — and called him a "beefy screen star known for blustery, often villainous roles." But the performances his fans remember are more than just the tough-guy parts. Borgnine's career was varied, indeed, with memorable roles in comedy, romance, and even children's TV — and that's why his fans loved him. Read more

2011

Betty Ford, U.S. former first lady of the United States and the founder of the Betty Ford Center for substance abuse and addiction, dies of natural causes at 93. While her predecessors tended toward decorum and genteel causes — Lady Bird Johnson's beautification project, Pat Nixon's volunteerism — Ford spoke her mind and didn't worry too hard about what was "proper" for a first lady. She had strong political convictions, and she didn't hesitate to fight for the causes that were dear to her heart — abortion rights, breast cancer awareness, the Equal Rights Amendment. Read more

Roberts Blossom, U.S. actor known best for his role as Old Man Marley in the John Hughes movie "Home Alone," dies of a stroke at 87.

2009

Midnight, U.S. singer who was the lead vocalist for the critically acclaimed progressive metal band Crimson Glory, who toured with Metallica and Ozzy Osbourne, dies at 47.

2006

June Allyson, U.S. actress most popular in the 1940s and '50s, starring in a series of movies with Van Johnson, dies of bronchitis and respiratory failure at 88. After her film career ended in the late '50s, Allyson starred on television as hostess and occasional star of "The DuPont Show With June Allyson." The anthology series lasted two seasons. In later years, the actress appeared on TV shows such as "Love Boat" and "Murder, She Wrote." For the last 20 years, Allyson represented the Kimberly-Clark Corp. in commercials for Depends and championed the importance of research in urological and gynecological diseases in older adults. Read more

2002

Ward Kimball, U.S. animator for Walt Disney Studios, whose creations included the Mad Hatter and Jiminy Cricket, dies of pneumonia complications at 88.

1994

Dick Sargent, U.S. actor known best as the second Darrin Stephens on the sitcom "Bewitched," dies of prostate cancer at 64.

1991

James Franciscus, U.S. actor who starred on the TV series "Mr. Novak," "The Naked City," and "Longstreet," dies of emphysema at 57.

1990

Howard Duff, U.S. actor who starred on the TV series "Felony Squad" and had a recurring role on "Knots Landing," dies of a heart attack at 76.

1985

Phil Foster, U.S. actor and comedian known best for his role as Frank De Fazio on the sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," dies of a heart attack at 72.

1984

Christine McIntyre, U.S. actress known best for her appearances in more than 20 Three Stooges film shorts, dies at 73.

1981

Loring Smith, U.S. actor who appeared in many Broadway plays along with movies and television appearances including "Shadow of the Thin Man," dies at 90.

1979

Michael Wilding, English actor who starred in "The World of Suzie Wong" opposite William Holden and was married at one time to Elizabeth Taylor, dies at 66.

1973

Gene Coon, U.S. screenwriter who wrote for many television shows including "Dragnet," "Bonanza," "McHale's Navy," and "Star Trek," dies of throat and lung cancer at 49.

1971

Charlie Shavers, U.S. jazz trumpeter who played with Dizzy Gillespie, Tommy Dorsey, and Billie Holiday, dies of throat cancer at 50.

1967

Vivien Leigh, English actress who won Academy awards for her performances in "Gone With the Wind" and "A Streetcar Named Desire," dies of tuberculosis at 53. When Leigh won the role over other great actresses of the time — Joan Crawford, Tallulah Bankhead, Katharine Hepburn, Lucille Ball, Bette Davis, and many more who were in the running — she gave life to one of the most memorable characters in cinematic history. Any high-profile casting decision creates controversy, and there were those who argued that Leigh was "too British" for the role of fiction's most famous Southern belle. But it's hard to argue with the results of this casting call. Read more

1822

Percy Bysshe Shelley, English poet regarded by critics as one of the finest lyric poets in the English language, drowns in a boating accident at 29.

Discover notable people born this day in history, including funny actor Marty Feldman.