Died June 19

James Gandolfini became a small-screen legend when he took on the memorable role of Tony Soprano on HBO's "The Sopranos." Portraying a Mafia boss, he won three Emmys, three Screen Actors Guild awards and a Golden Globe. Notable movies for Gandolfini included "True Romance" and "Get Shorty." He also produced the documentaries "Alive Day Memories: Home From Iraq" and "Wartorn: 1861 – 2010," both about soldiers who have returned from war. We remember Gandolfini's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who were born this day in history including critically acclaimed musician Nick Drake.

2017: Otto Warmbier, American student who was imprisoned in North Korea for more than 17 months, dies at 22.

2016: Anton Yelchin, U.S. actor known best for his role as Chekov in the new “Star Trek” movies, dies in a tragic accident at 27.

Though Yelchin was just 18 when he filmed his role as the young Starfleet officer in the first of the "Star Trek" reboots, his acting career was already well underway, with early roles on television and in independent films before his age reached double digits. His prominent films before "Star Trek" included "Hearts in Atlantis" and "Charlie Bartlett." Read more

2015: James Salter, U.S. author known for his novel "The Hunters," dies at 90.

2013: Slim Whitman, U.S. country and western music star known for his high-pitched yodeling, who sold millions of records, dies of heart failure at 90.

Whitman left behind a memorable legacy that extends far beyond a group of slightly silly commercials. A Grand Ole Opry member, Whitman was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a place in the Country Music Hall of Fame. He was one of Michael Jackson's favorite singers and an early influence on both George Harrison and Paul McCartney. Not bad for a yodeler. Read more

2013: Dave Jennings, U.S. NFL punter who was elected to four Pro Bowl games during his 13-year career, dies at 61.

Jennings played for the Giants from 1974 to 1984. He holds the franchise records for punts (931, or 405 more than second-place Sean Landeta) and yards (38,792). Jennings was selected to play in the Pro Bowl in 1978, '79, '80, and '82. He punted a career-high 104 times in 1979, which was the Giants record until Brad Maynard had 111 punts in 1997. Jennings punted for more than 4,000 yards in a season three times (1979-81) and had a career-best 44.8-yard average in 1980. Read more

2013: James Gandolfini, U.S. actor known for playing Tony Soprano on "The Sopranos," dies of a heart attack at 51.

"He was a genius," said "Sopranos" creator David Chase, according to Gandolfini's obituary by The Associated Press. "Anyone who saw him even in the smallest of his performances knows that. He is one of the greatest actors of this or any time. A great deal of that genius resided in those sad eyes." Gandolfini, who won three Emmy awards for his role as Tony Soprano, worked steadily in film and onstage after the series ended. He earned a 2009 Tony Award nomination for his role in the celebrated production of "God of Carnage." Read more

2013: Vince Flynn, U.S. author who was well-known for his political thriller novels starring the counterterrorism agent Mitch Rapp, many of which made The New York Times best-seller list, dies of prostate cancer at 47.

Flynn was supporting himself by bartending when he self-published his first novel, "Term Limits," in 1997 after getting more than 60 rejection letters, according to his obituary by The Associated Press. After it became a local best-seller, Pocket Books, a Simon & Schuster imprint, signed him to a two-book deal – and "Term Limits" became a New York Times best-seller in paperback. Read more

2012: Richard Lynch, U.S. actor known best for playing villains in film and television shows, including "The Sword and the Sorcerer" and "Star Trek: The Next Generation," dies of a heart attack at 72.

The actor appeared in several horror and sci-fi films in a career spanning four decades. Several years ago, he played serial killer Michael Myers' principal in director Rob Zombie's "Halloween" remake in 2007. His most recent role was in Zombie's 2012 film "The Lords of Salem." Other movies included "Scarecrow" and "Little Nikita." He appeared on such TV series as "Battlestar Galactica," "The A-Team," and "Six Feet Under." Read more

2011: Don Diamond, U.S. actor known best for his role as Crazy Cat on the sitcom "F Troop," dies of heart failure at 90.

2010: Manute Bol, Sudanese NBA center who was 7 feet 7 inches tall and led the league twice in blocked shots, dies of complications of a rare skin disease at 47.

More than a curiosity, during his 10-year career Bol was one of the best shot blockers in the league and even developed into a decent 3-point shooter. He remains the only player in the NBA to have more blocked shots than points scored. "I had a good time with the American people," Bol told Sports Illustrated after retiring from basketball. "I hope they remember me as a good guy who played hard. I wasn't Michael Jordan, but I was somebody called Manute Bol." Read more

1997: Bobby Helms, U.S. country music star known best for his hit song "Jingle Bell Rock," dies of emphysema and asthma at 63.

1993: William Golding, Nobel Prize-winning English author known for his novel "Lord of the Flies," dies of heart failure at 81.

1991: Jean Arthur, U.S. actress known for her appearances in Frank Capra films, including "Mr. Deeds Goes to Town" and "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington," dies of heart failure at 90.

1986: Len Bias, U.S. college basketball star at the University of Maryland who was drafted second overall by the Boston Celtics, dies of a heart condition induced by an accidental cocaine overdose at 22.

1984: Sunny Johnson, U.S. actress known best for her role as Jeanie in "Flashdance," dies of a ruptured blood vessel in the brain at 30.

1973: Roger Delgado, English actor who was the first to play the Master in "Doctor Who," dies at 55 in a car accident while on location in Turkey.

1966: Ed Wynn, U.S. actor who hosted a popular radio show in the 1930s and played Uncle Albert in the movie "Mary Poppins," dies of throat cancer at 79.

1953: Julius Rosenberg, U.S. citizen accused of supplying classified information about the atomic bomb to Russia, is executed at 37.

1953: Ethel Rosenberg, U.S. citizen accused of supplying classified information about the atomic bomb to Russia, is executed at 35.

1937: J.M. Barrie, Scottish author known best for creating the character Peter Pan, dies at 77.

