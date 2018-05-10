Died May 10

Multitalented Shel Silverstein is well-known for his children's book "The Giving Tree." Over 8 million copies of the book have been sold. He was also a poet, singer-songwriter, cartoonist, and screenwriter. Silverstein wrote "A Boy Named Sue," which was a huge hit song for country music legend Johnny Cash. He also wrote the top-10 hit song "The Cover of Rolling Stone" for Dr. Hook & the Medicine Show. We remember his life today as well as the lives of notable people who died this day in history.

2013: Laurence Haddon, U.S. actor who appeared on numerous television series including "Dallas," "One Day at a Time," "Kojak," and "Maude," dies at 90.

2012: Carroll Shelby, U.S. race car driver and automotive designer who created the Shelby Cobra and Shelby Mustang cars, dies at 89.

The onetime chicken farmer had more than a half-dozen successful careers during his long life. Among them: champion race car driver, racing team owner, automobile manufacturer, automotive consultant, safari tour operator, raconteur, chili entrepreneur, and philanthropist. Read more

2012: Joyce Redman, Irish actress who was nominated twice for an Academy Award, for "Tom Jones" and "Othello," dies at 93.

2012: Evelyn Bryan Johnson, U.S. pilot who had the most flying hours of any woman in history and was flying until age 96, dies at 102.

"I don't care how many problems you have down on the ground, you forget about them (while flying)," the bright-eyed and barely 5-foot-tall woman – known to her students and colleagues as Mama Bird or Miss Evelyn – told The Associated Press in 2005. Read more

2006: Val Guest, English movie director whose movies include "Casino Royale" and "When Dinosaurs Ruled the Earth," dies at 94.

2001: Deborah Walley, U.S. actress who starred in beach party films of the 1960s and was in "Spinout" with Elvis Presley, dies at 59.

2001: James E. Myers, U.S. songwriter and actor who is co-credited with writing the legendary rock classic "Rock Around the Clock," dies at 81.

2000: Dick Sprang, U.S. comic book artist known best for his work on "Batman" during the golden years of the comic, dies at 85.

1999: Shel Silverstein, U.S. cartoonist, children's book author, and songwriter whose books include "The Giving Tree" and who wrote popular songs for artists including "A Boy Named Sue" for Johnny Cash, dies at 68.

1997: Joan Weston, U.S. athlete who was one of the first original Roller Derby stars, known as the Blonde Bomber, dies at 62.

1995: Jimmy Raney, U.S. jazz guitarist known for his work with Stan Getz, dies at 67.

1992: Sylvia Syms, U.S. jazz singer who was popular in the New York City nightclubs and who had a hit song with "I Could Have Danced All Night," dies while performing at 74.

1990: Susan Oliver, U.S. actress and aviator who appeared on many television series including "The Andy Griffith Show" and "Peyton Place," dies at 58.

1989: Woody Shaw, U.S. jazz trumpeter who worked with artists including Chick Corea and Max Roach, dies at 44.

1977: Joan Crawford, U.S. actress and dancer who was a box office star in the 1930s and was known through her portrayal in her adopted daughter's book "Mommie Dearest," dies at 73.

Though today she is remembered nearly as much for her off-screen dramatics as her work on the silver screen – Crawford was the Mommie Dearest of book and film fame – she enjoyed a film career that lasted nearly half a century and saw her appear in more than 80 films. Read more

1968: Scotty Beckett, U.S. child actor who was in the "Our Gang" series and who starred in "Rocky Jones, Space Ranger" as an adult and appeared in movies with Errol Flynn and Greta Garbo, dies at 38.

1963: Eugene "Big Daddy" Lipscomb, U.S. NFL defensive lineman who was a three-time Pro Bowl selection, dies of a heroin overdose at 31.

1818: Paul Revere, U.S. silversmith and patriot of the American Revolution who was known for alerting fellow patriots that the British were coming before the battles of Lexington and Concord, Massachusetts, dies at 83.

