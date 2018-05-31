Died May 31

Jean Stapleton found fame as Edith Bunker, one of the most beloved characters in the history of television. She is also responsible for Edith's demise, requesting that the long-suffering matriarch be killed off after playing Edith in 208 episodes of "All in the Family" and five more on the spinoff series, "Archie Bunker's Place." Stapleton feared being typecast in similar roles for the rest of her career. After she left Edith Bunker behind, Stapleton went on to spend 20-plus more years appearing in films and on television in a wide range of roles. We remember Stapleton's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who were born this day in history including legendary drummer John Bonham.

2016: Jan Crouch, U.S. religious broadcaster who co-founded the Trinity Broadcasting Network, dies at 78.

2013: Jean Stapleton, U.S. actress well-known for her role as Edith Bunker on the sitcom "All in the Family," dies at 90.

Stapleton played the lovable "Dingbat" – otherwise known as Edith Bunker – on "All in the Family" for nine seasons (plus one season of the show's spinoff, "Archie Bunker's Place"). Along the way, she earned three Emmys for her portrayal of kind, maternal, screechy-voiced Edith, who was generally a bit dopey – except when she proved herself to be the wisest and most tolerant member of the Bunker family. Read more

2012: Orlando Woolridge, U.S. NBA forward who averaged 16 points a game during his career, dies at 52.

Known for his high-flying dunks and ability to throw down lob passes in the open court, Woolridge played for the Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers, New Jersey Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets, Milwaukee Bucks, and Detroit Pistons. He also coached the Los Angeles Sparks of the Women’s National Basketball Association. He averaged 16.0 points in just over 28 minutes per game, quickly emerging as an offensive spark plug no matter if he was in the starting lineup or coming off the bench. Read more

2011: Grant Sullivan, U.S. actor who starred on the television series "Pony Express," dies at 86.

2011: Andy Robustelli, U.S. NFL Hall of Fame defensive end who played for the Los Angeles Rams and the New York Giants and was a seven time Pro-Bowl selection, dies at 85.

New York won the 1956 NFL championship in Robustelli's first season. They won five more conference championships during his tenure, in 1958, 1959, 1961, 1962, and 1963. Robustelli played on a winning team in 13 of his 14 pro seasons and played in eight NFL championship games. Read more

2011: Pauline Betz Addie, U.S. professional tennis player who won four U.S. championships and one Wimbledon title, dies at 91.

She reached the finals of the U.S. National Championship (now the U.S. Open) every year from 1941 to 1946, winning the title four times. In 1946, she won the Wimbledon singles championship without losing a set in the entire tournament. Read more

2004: Robert Quine, U.S. guitarist who was known for his innovative guitar solos and worked with Lou Reed, Tom Waits, and Matthew Sweet, dies at 61.

2001: Arlene Francis, U.S. actress who was a regular panelist on the game show "What's My Line?", dies at 93.

2000: Johnnie Taylor, U.S. R&B singer who had a No. 1 song in 1976 with "Disco Lady," dies at 66.

1996: Timothy Leary, U.S. psychologist and writer who was well-known for his advocacy of psychedelic drugs and was a symbol of the counterculture in the 1960s, dies at 75.

1983: Jack Dempsey, U.S. professional boxer who was the heavyweight champion of the world from 1919 until 1926, dies at 87.

1977: William Castle, U.S. movie producer, director, and screenwriter known for his classic B-movie thrillers of the 1950s and '60s such as "House on Haunted Hill," "The Tingler," and "13 Frightened Girls," dies at 63.

1967: Billy Strayhorn, U.S. jazz pianist, composer, and arranger known best for his collaboration with Duke Ellington and writing the song "Take the 'A' Train," dies at 51.

1947: Adrienne Ames, U.S. actress who was popular and appeared in many movies during the 1930s, dies at 39.

1809: Joseph Haydn, Austrian composer who was one of the most prominent composers of the classical period, dies at 77.

Click to discover notable people who were born this day in history including legendary drummer John Bonham.