Died May 8

For many of us, actress Dana Plato will always be Kimberly Drummond, the teenage daughter on the 1980s sitcom "Diff'rent Strokes." Before she took the part, she also had been a serious figure skater, and she had to choose between trying out for the Olympics and taking the role that made her famous. As is the case with so many child stars, however, Plato struggled as an adult. In 1999, at age 34, she died of an overdose that was ruled a suicide. We remember Plato's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

2016: William Schallert, U.S. actor best known for playing Patty Duke's father on "The Patty Duke Show," dies at 93.

Schallert’s best-known role was Martin Lane, the father and uncle of Patty Duke, who also played the role of her look-alike teenage cousin Cathy, Lane’s daughter on “The Patty Duke Show,” which ran from 1963 to 1966. Duke preceded Schallert in death March 29, 2016. Schallert also played the old-fashioned high school English teacher on “The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis,” which ran from 1959 to 1963. Read more

2014: Roger L. Easton, U.S. scientist who invented the GPS, dies at 93.

2013: Taylor Mead, U.S. actor known for his appearances in Andy Warhol films in the 1960s, dies at 88.

2013: Bryan Forbes, English director and screenwriter known best as the director of "The Stepford Wives," dies at 86.

He made his debut as director in "Whistle Down the Wind," the 1961 movie about children who come across an escaped convict and mistake him for Jesus. Forbes went on to make films such as "King Rat," a tale of survival in a prisoner-of-war camp, and "The Stepford Wives," a thriller about sinisterly perfect suburban housewives. Read more

2013: Jeanne Cooper, U.S. actress known best for her role as Katherine Chancellor on the soap opera "The Young and the Restless," who is the mother of actor Corbin Bernsen, dies at 84.

Cooper joined the daytime serial six months after its March 1973 debut, staking claim to the title of longest-tenured cast member. The role earned her 11 Daytime Emmy nominations and a trophy for best actress in a drama series in 2008. "God knows it's claimed a big part of my life," she told The Associated Press as CBS' "Young and the Restless" celebrated its milestone 40th anniversary. Read more

2012: Maurice Sendak, U.S. author of children's books whose best-known work is "Where the Wild Things Are," dies at 83.

"Where the Wild Things Are" was initially dismissed by critics and banned in libraries, a victim of adults who disapproved of its "wild rumpus" and scary-looking characters. Fortunately for Sendak, children don't pay much attention to book reviews. Young people adored "Where the Wild Things Are," checking it out from the libraries that did make it available, reading and rereading it again and again. Read more

2012: Everett Lilly, U.S. mandolin player who formed the successful bluegrass group the Lilly Brothers, dies at 87.

2009: Dom DiMaggio, U.S. Major League Baseball center fielder and brother of Joe DiMaggio, who played his entire career with the Boston Red Sox and was a seven-time All-Star, dies at 92.

Known as the Little Professor because of his eyeglasses and 5-foot-9, 168-pound frame, DiMaggio hit safely in 34 consecutive games in 1949. The streak was broken Aug. 9 when his big brother caught a sinking liner in the eighth inning of a 6-3 Red Sox win over the Yankees. Read more

2008: Eddy Arnold, U.S. country music singer who had 147 songs on the Billboard Country Music charts, a feat that's second only to George Jones, dies at 89.

At 48, Arnold became the youngest performer ever inducted to the Country Music Hall of Fame. He was a Grand Ole Opry member, a Grammy Hall of Fame honoree, recipient of a lifetime achievement award from the Recording Academy, and a National Medal of Arts honoree. Read more

2007: Carson Whitsett, U.S. keyboardist, songwriter, and producer who performed with and wrote songs for artists such as Paul Simon, Etta James, B.B. King, and Wilson Pickett, dies at 62.

2006: Iain Macmillan, Scottish photographer known best for taking the cover photo for the Beatles' album "Abbey Road" in 1969, dies at 67.

1999: Dana Plato, U.S. actress known best for her role as Kimberly Drummond on the hit sitcom "Diff'rent Strokes," dies by suicide at 34.

As a child, Plato took ice skating lessons and had Olympic aspirations. She acted in television commercials and claimed she was offered the lead role in "The Exorcist," but had to turn it down because her mother vetoed the part as unsuitable. Years later, Plato had a small part in the unsuccessful sequel, "Exorcism II: Heretic." Read more

1999: Ed Gilbert, U.S. actor who played Fenton Hardy in "The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries" and was a voice actor for numerous cartoon series, dies at 67.

1999: Dirk Bogarde, English actor who starred in the movies "A Bridge Too Far" and "Doctor in the House," dies at 78.

1994: George Peppard, U.S. actor who starred alongside Audrey Hepburn in "Breakfast at Tiffany's" and was known best in his role as Hannibal Smith on the TV series "The A-Team," dies at 65.

When Peppard died, he was preparing to star on a new TV series, a spinoff of Andy Griffith’s "Matlock." In fact, he had already completed shooting on the pilot. Peppard's lung cancer failed to keep him from working until the day he died of the disease. Read more

1994: Steven Keats, U.S. actor who was in the movies "Death Wish" and "Gumball Rally," dies at 49.

1988: Robert Heinlein, U.S. author of science fiction novels including "Starship Troopers," dies at 80.

1985: Dolph Sweet, U.S. actor known best for his role as Carl Kanisky opposite Nell Carter on the sitcom "Gimme a Break!", dies at 64.

1984: Lila Bell Wallace, U.S. publisher who co-founded Reader's Digest with her husband, DeWitt Wallace, dies at 94.

1982: Neil Bogart, U.S. record executive who co-founded Casablanca Records, which signed KISS and Donna Summer, dies of cancer at 39.

1967: LaVerne Andrews, U.S. singer who was one of the members of the Andrews Sisters, dies at 55.

1903: Paul Gauguin, French artist who was a leading postimpressionist painter, dies at 54.

1880: Gustave Flaubert, French author who wrote the classic "Madame Bovary," dies at 58.

