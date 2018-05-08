Born May 8

Remembering the king of insult comics Don Rickles on what would have been his 92nd birthday along with other notable people who were born this day in history.

1974: Korey Stringer, U.S. professional football player with the Minnesota Vikings whose death from heat stroke during training led to changes in heat stroke prevention in the NFL, is born in Warren, Ohio.

1954: Stephen Furst, the actor best known for his role as "Flounder" in Animal House and also for his regular role on the TV series St. Elsewhere, is born in Norfolk, Virginia.

1940: Ricky Nelson, U.S. actor and singer who starred on "The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet" and had No. 1 singles including "Poor Little Fool," is born in Teaneck, New Jersey.

It was five years into the TV run of "The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet" when Nelson first sang on the show, launching his recording career. Teens who already loved his onscreen persona and boy-next-door good looks went completely gaga over his debut single and the tracks that followed. He hit the top five immediately, and by 1958 he went all the way to No. 1 with "Poor Little Fool." Read more

1940: Peter Benchley, U.S. author known best for his 1974 novel, "Jaws," is born in New York, New York.

Benchley, a devoted ocean conservationist in his later years, remarked that he couldn't write "Jaws" in good conscience once he learned more about sharks: "(T)he shark in an updated 'Jaws' could not be the villain; it would have to be written as the victim; for, worldwide, sharks are much more the oppressed than the oppressors." Read more

1938: Jean Giraud, French artist, cartoonist, and author known as Mœbius who did design work on films including "Alien," "The Abyss," and "The Fifth Element," is born in Nogent-sur-Marne, France.

Giraud worked on several Hollywood films including "Alien," "Tron," and "The Fifth Element," and he co-founded the U.S. comics magazine Heavy Metal in 1975. Born in 1938, he first found success with the "Blueberry" Western series in France in the 1960s before moving into science fiction. He worked under his real name as well as the pseudonym Gir, but he was known best as Moebius. He won several awards throughout his career. Read more

1930: Doug Atkins, U.S. NFL Hall of Fame defensive end who was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, is born in Humboldt, Tennessee.

1929: Miyoshi Umeki, Japanese-American actress and singer who starred on "The Courtship of Eddie's Father" and won an Academy Award for her performance in "Sayonara," is born in Otaru, Japan.

1928: Ted Sorensen, U.S. lawyer who was President John F. Kennedy's adviser and speechwriter, is born in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Of the courtiers to Camelot's king, special counsel Sorensen ranked just below Kennedy's brother Bobby. He was the adoring, tireless speechwriter and confidant to a president whose term was marked by Cold War struggles, growing civil rights strife, and the beginnings of the U.S. intervention in Vietnam. Some of Kennedy's most memorable speeches, from his inaugural address to his vow to place a man on the moon, resulted from such close collaborations with Sorensen that scholars debated who wrote what. Read more

1926: Don Rickles, the king of insult comics who in reality was a genuinely nice guy, was born in New York City, New York.

1920: Saul Bass, U.S. graphic designer who created celebrated posters and title sequences for movies including "Psycho," "Anatomy of a Murder," and "The Shining," is born in New York, New York.

1911: Robert Johnson, U.S. guitarist whose delta blues style was a major influence on many rock musicians, is born in Hazlehurst, Mississippi.

While Johnson's music seemed strange and primitive to many in the late '30s, over the next two decades he maintained a small cult audience among urban record collectors. Meanwhile, some of his Mississippi peers settled in Chicago and gave birth to a new, electrified version of the delta style that would become known as Chicago blues. Several of his songs became standards of their repertoire: "Stop Breaking Down," "I Believe I'll Dust My Broom," and the city's blues anthem, "Sweet Home Chicago." Read more

1906: Roberto Rossellini, Italian film director who was the husband of Ingrid Bergman and the father of Isabella Rossellini, is born in Rome, Italy.

1884: Harry S. Truman, U.S. politician who was the 33rd president of the United States, serving from 1945 to 1953, is born in Lamar, Missouri.

1828: Henry Dunant, Swiss businessman who founded the International Committee of the Red Cross and received the first Nobel Peace Prize, is born in Geneva, Switzerland.

1786: St. John Vianney, French priest who is the patron saint of all priests, is born in Dardilly, France.

