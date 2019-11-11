Died November 11

Rapper Big Bank Hank was a pioneer of his genre. As a member of the Sugarhill Gang, he made hip-hop history, as the band was the first to hit the charts with a hip-hop single. That single was "Rapper's Delight," and today' it's an old-school classic. The group's other popular songs include "Apache" and "8th Wonder." We remember Big Bank Hank's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who were born this day in history including author Kurt Vonnegut.

2016: Robert Vaughn, U.S. actor known for his role on television's "The Man From U.N.C.L.E.," dies at 83.

It was Vaughn's role as Napoleon Solo on the TV spy drama "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." that cemented his fame. Running for four seasons, from 1964 to 1968, the show was instantly popular and spawned numerous spy genre copycat shows. Read more

2016: Victor Bailey. U.S. musician who was the bassist for the jazz fusion band Weather Report from 1982 - 1986, dies at 56.

2015: Phil Taylor, British drummer who was the drummer for the band Motorhead during their classic lineup, dies at 61.

2015: Nathaniel Marston, U.S. actor who starred on the soap opera "One Life To Live," dies from injuries sustained in an auto accident at 40.

2014: Carol Ann Susi, U.S. actress known best as the voice of Mrs. Wolowicz on "The Big Bang Theory," dies of cancer at 62.

The veteran character actress has made numerous guest appearances on TV shows since the 1970s. On "The Big Bang Theory," she wasn't seen on camera as the mother of Simon Helberg's character, Howard, but her character's loud voice with a Brooklyn accent was instantly recognizable. Read more

2014: Big Bank Hank, born Henry Lee Jackson, U.S. rapper who was a member of the Sugarhill Gang and had a hit with "Rapper's Delight," dies of cancer at 58.

As part of the seminal hip-hop trio the Sugarhill Gang, Hank helped to introduce mainstream audiences to hip-hop with his performance on their 1979 single "Rapper's Delight." The song was instantly successful, earning both gold and platinum records and proving that the new genre could be commercially viable. In the decades since the Sugarhill Gang brought rap to the airwaves, the art form has changed and evolved, but the pure joy of their music still has an undeniable charm. Read more

2013: George Reinholt, U.S. actor known best for his role as Steve Frame on "Another World," dies of cancer at 73.

2013: Shirley Mitchell, U.S. actress who appeared on "I Love Lucy" and "The Life of Riley," dies at 94.

2010: Baby Marie Osborne, U.S. actress and the first major child star of American silent films, dies at 99.

Director Henry King launched Osborne to stardom in 1916 with "Little Mary Sunshine," a film written for her. "Little Mary Sunshine" was the first in a series of Baby Marie Osborne films that captivated audiences worldwide and led to Baby Marie dolls and paper dolls. Read more

2008: Herb Score, U.S. Major League Baseball pitcher and announcer, dies after a lengthy illness at 75.

Score pitched for the Indians from 1955-59. He was named the American League rookie of the year in 1955 after going 16-10. He went 20-9 in 1956 and was twice named to the All-Star team. Read more

2005: Keith Andes, U.S. actor who appeared on many television series including "Star Trek," "The Andy Griffith Show," and "Perry Mason," died by suicide by asphyxiation at 85.

1999: Mary Kay Bergman, U.S. voice actress who provided the voice for most of the female characters on "South Park" and was featured in Disney's "Beauty and the Beast," dies by suicide at 38.

1997: Rodney Milburn, U.S. track athlete and Olympic gold medalist in the hurdles, dies in a paper mill accident at 47.

1995: Charles Scribner IV, U.S. publisher whose great-grandfather founded Charles Scribner's Sons in New York City, dies at 74.

1994: Pedro Zamora, Havana-born U.S. AIDS educator and television personality, dies of complications from the disease at 22.

Zamora was one of the earliest stars of MTV's smash hit "The Real World." It was 1994, in the early days of the reality TV boom, when we were still getting used to the idea of watching strangers go about their lives on national TV. "The Real World" was full of fun and drama in its first seasons, but when Zamora joined the cast, things truly "got real" – Zamora was HIV positive, the first cast member with a life-threatening illness. Read more.

1993: Erskine Hawkins, U.S. jazz trumpeter known for composing the jazz standard "Tuxedo Junction," dies of heart failure at 79.

1984: The Rev. Martin Luther King Sr., influential U.S. minister and the father of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., dies at 84.

1976: Alexander Calder, Pennsylvania-born U.S. sculptor and creator of the mobile, dies at 78.

1972: Berry Oakley, U.S. rock bassist and one of the founders of the Allman Brothers Band, dies at 24 after his motorcycle collides with a city bus.

1948: Fred Niblo, U.S. movie director whose films included "The Temptress" starring Greta Garbo and "The Mark of Zorro" starring Douglas Fairbanks, dies at 74.

1945: Jerome Kern, U.S. composer of musical theater and popular music, including the song "Ol' Man River" and such shows as "Sally" and "Leave It to Jane," dies of cerebral bleeding at 60.

1938: Mary "Typhoid Mary" Mallon, Irish-born cook and U.S. carrier of the typhoid disease pathogen that sickened dozens and killed three people, dies of pneumonia at 69.

Mallon was blamed for spreading typhoid to dozens of people in the wealthy New York homes where she worked as a cook in the early 20th century. But the Irish immigrant known as Typhoid Mary never came down with the disease herself, and had to be forcibly quarantined to stop from spreading it further. Typhoid broke out in household after household in the wealthy communities where Mallon worked – from Mamaroneck to Manhattan and Oyster Bay on Long Island. Read more

Click to discover notable people who were born this day in history including author Kurt Vonnegut.