Born November 11

Author Kurt Vonnegut took the counterculture by storm with his earliest novels, publishing science fiction that was much more than robots and spaceships. His sci-fi shined a light on society's problems as he saw them, using parody to show how ridiculous we can be. Vonnegut's writing wasn't all sci-fi, but it was all darkly funny, and he is remembered for his classic novels including "Slaughterhouse-Five," "The Sirens of Titan," and "God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater." We remember Vonnegut's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1974: Static Major, U.S. rapper and producer who worked with artists including Aaliyah and Ginuwine, is born in Louisville, Kentucky.

1951: Kim Peek, U.S. savant with an exceptional memory who provided the inspiration for Dustin Hoffman's character, Raymond Babbitt, in the movie "Rain Man," is born in Salt Lake City, Utah.

1948: Vincent Schiavelli, U.S. character actor from New York whose films include "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," "The People vs. Larry Flynt," and "Amadeus," is born in Brooklyn, New York.

Schiavelli, whose gloomy look made him perfect to play creepy or eccentric characters, made appearances in some 150 film and television productions, according to the Internet Movie Database. In "Fast Times at Ridgemont High," he played the science teacher Mr. Vargas, who was married to the character portrayed by Lana Clarkson, noted his 2005 obituary by The Associated Press. Read more

1936: Jack Keller, U.S. songwriter whose work spanned six decades and whose songs were recorded and performed by artists including Frank Sinatra, Loretta Lynn, Ray Charles, and the Beatles, is born in Brooklyn, New York.

1930: Hank Garland, U.S. guitarist who was a legendary Nashville studio performer, playing with Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Roy Orbison, and others, is born in Cowpens, South Carolina.

1929: LaVern Baker, U.S. rhythm and blues singer who had several hit records on the pop charts including "Tweedle Dee," is born in Chicago, Illinois.

Baker sang R&B in the genre's early days … and she did it so well. Though her records weren't smash hits, they proved popular on U.S. radio and made waves on the R&B charts. Read more

1928: Ernestine Anderson, U.S. jazz and blues singer who sang at Carnegie Hall, is born in Houston, Texas.

1927: Mose Allison, U.S. legendary jazz and blues pianist, singer and songwriter, is born in Tippo, Mississippi.

In 1963, he released his first album featuring all vocal songs, “Mose Allison Sings.” That album featured one of his most famous songs, “Parchman Farm.” Prestige tried to market him as a pop star, and Columbia and Atlantic Records later positioned him as a blues artist. Read more

1925: Jonathan Winters, U.S. comedian and actor who appeared in many movies and television series including "Mork & Mindy" and "The Garry Moore Show," is born in Bellbrook, Ohio.

Generations of audiences have enjoyed the quirky characters brought to life by Winters, who began in the early 1950s and was still going strong at the time of his death in 2013; he had just completed work on yet-to-be-released "Smufs 2" as the voice of Papa Smurf. Over the course of a long and rich career, Winters did a little bit of everything. Read more

1922: Kurt Vonnegut, U.S. author well-known for his novel "Slaughterhouse-Five," is born in Indianapolis, Indiana.

"He was sort of like nobody else," said fellow author Gore Vidal. "Kurt was never dull." A self-described religious skeptic and freethinking humanist, Vonnegut used protagonists such as Billy Pilgrim and Eliot Rosewater as transparent vehicles for his points of view. He lectured regularly, exhorting audiences to think for themselves and delighting in barbed commentary against the institutions he felt were dehumanizing people, according to his obituary by The Associated Press. Read more

1918: Stubby Kaye, U.S. comic actor whose films included "Guys and Dolls" and "Sweet Charity," is born in New York, New York.

1914: Howard Fast, U.S. author whose works include the novel "Freedom Road" and "Spartacus," is born in New York, New York.

1909: Robert Ryan, U.S. actor who appeared in "The Dirty Dozen" and "The Wild Bunch," is born in Chicago, Illinois.

1906: Brother Theodore, German comedian known for rambling, stream-of-consciousness dialogues that he delivered on talk shows such as "The Tonight Show," is born in Dusseldorf, Germany.

1901: Sam Spiegel, U.S. Academy Award-winning film producer of such movies as "On the Waterfront" and "Lawrence of Arabia," is born in Jaroslaw, Austria-Hungary.

1899: Pat O'Brien, U.S. actor whose films include "Some Like It Hot" and "Ragtime," is born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

1887: Roland Young, English actor known best for playing the lead role in the movie "Topper," is born in London, England.

1885: George S. Patton, U.S. Army general who commanded armies in Europe during World War II, is born in San Gabriel, California.

1821: Fyodor Dostoyevsky, Russian novelist who wrote "Crime and Punishment," is born in Moscow, Russia.

