Died November 15

Tyrone Power was a matinee idol well-known for his dark good looks, and he was an action star for his way with a sword. He starred in some of the best swashbucklers in old Hollywood, including a turn as the most famous swordsman of legend in "The Mark of Zorro." Power also was an accomplished stage actor, limiting his number of movie roles to concentrate on theatrical productions. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II and remained in the reserves after the war. We remember Power's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

2017: Lil Peep, emerging music star whose emotional, downtrodden lyrics gained a cult following online, dies from an accidental overdose at 21.

2016: Mose Allison, U.S. legendary jazz and blues pianist, singer and songwriter, dies at 89.

In 1963, he released his first album featuring all vocal songs, “Mose Allison Sings.” That album featured one of his most famous songs, “Parchman Farm.” Prestige tried to market him as a pop star, and Columbia and Atlantic Records later positioned him as a blues artist. Read more

2015: P.F. Sloan, U.S. singer-songwriter who wrote the 1960s anthem "Eve of Destruction," dies at 70.

2013: Barbara Park, U.S. author who wrote the children's book series "Junie B. Jones," dies of ovarian cancer at 66.

Starting in 1992, Park wrote more than 30 illustrated chapter books about the smart-mouthed girl with an ungrammatical opinion of everybody – her parents, her teachers, her friends, and her classmate and enemy for life, May, who is so mean she won't even acknowledge Junie's middle initial (which stands for Beatrice: "Only I don't like Beatrice. I just like B and that's all," Junie warned). Read more

2013: Mike McCormack, U.S. NFL Hall of Fame lineman and coach, dies at 83.

McCormack spent 12 seasons with the Cleveland Browns, helping the franchise win NFL championships in 1954 and 1955. He played with Otto Graham and blocked for running back Jim Brown. McCormack later coached the Philadelphia Eagles (1973-75), Baltimore Colts (1980-81), and Seattle Seahawks (1982). He served as president and general manager of the Seahawks. McCormack was instrumental in helping the Panthers land an NFL franchise in 1993 and is the first person selected into the team's Hall of Honor, according to his obituary by The Associated Press. Read more

2013: Mickey Knox, U.S. actor who appeared in the movie "G.I. Blues," dies at 91.

2010: Larry Evans, U.S. chess grandmaster, prolific author, and journalist who won or shared the U.S. Chess Championship five times, dies of complications of gall bladder surgery at 78.

2010: William Self, U.S. actor and producer who had a role in "The Story of G.I. Joe" and produced "The Frank Sinatra Show," dies of a heart attack at 89.

2007: Joe Nuxhall, U.S. Major League Baseball southpaw pitcher and radio broadcaster for the Cincinnati Reds, dies of cancer at 79.

Nuxhall's place in baseball lore was secured the moment he stepped onto a big league field. With major league rosters depleted during World War II, he got a chance to pitch in relief for the Reds June 10, 1944. No one in modern baseball history has played in the majors at such a young age: 15 years, 10 months, 11 days old. He got two outs against St. Louis before losing his composure, then went eight years before pitching for the Reds again. Read more

2003: Speedy West, U.S. Country Music Hall of Fame pedal steel guitarist and record producer, dies of lung cancer at 79.

"West was my guitar teacher in the early '90s. I remember he always pushed me to my limits and beyond. I still play today thanks in large part to him. What I remember most was how encouraging he always was. He also taught me a great deal more than how to play guitar, namely how to treat others and have a positive outlook on life. …" – Comment left in West's Guest Book Read more

2003: Laurence Tisch, U.S. billionaire businessman, Wall Street investor, and former CEO of the television network CBS, dies of complications of gastric cancer at 80.

"Tisch, for me, was the ultimate role model for family, community and corporate leadership values. He was personally frugal and intolerant of management self-indulgences at the expense of shareholders. At the end of my first meeting with him, he asked me where I was going as we walked to the elevator at his CBS office. When I told him I was heading downtown to my day job at the Wall Street Journal, he told me exactly which subways to take. 'Don't waste your money on a cab ride,' the billionaire said. 'It won't get you there any faster.'" – Comment left in Tisch's Guest Book Read more

2003: Dorothy Loudon, Tony Award-winning U.S. comedy actress and singer who performed in the musical "Annie," dies of cancer at 78.

1997: Saul Chaplin, Academy Award-winning U.S. composer whose works include "An American in Paris," "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers," and "West Side Story," dies of injuries sustained from a fall at 85.

1996: Alger Hiss, U.S. lawyer and alleged Soviet spy, dies at 92.

1984: Baby Fae, American infant and transplant patient who received a baboon's heart, dies of heart failure at 4 weeks.

1978: Margaret Mead, U.S. cultural anthropologist frequently featured in the mass media during the 1960s and '70s, dies of pancreatic cancer at 76.

1969: Roy D'Arcy, U.S. actor whose films include "The Temptress" and "Adam and Evil," dies at 75.

1967: Alice Lake, U.S. screen actress whose silent films include "Oh Doctor!" and "The Cook," dies of a heart attack at 72.

1961: Elsie Ferguson, U.S. actress well-known on Broadway and in silent movies, dies at 78.

1958: Tyrone Power, U.S. actor whose films include "The Mark of Zorro" and "Blood and Sand," dies of a heart attack at 44.

Power was one of the great leading men of Hollywood's golden age. Handsome and athletic, he was as swoon-worthy in a light romantic comedy or a musical as he was playing a soldier or Wild West outlaw. But Power's most memorable movie moments came when he wielded a sword. Read more

1954: Lionel Barrymore, U.S. actor and director who played villain Mr. Potter in the film "It's a Wonderful Life," dies of a heart attack at 76.

