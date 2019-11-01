Died November 2

We remember famous people who died this day, November 2, in history, including wrestling's Fabulous Moolah, Lillian Ellison.

2015

Tommy Overstreet, U.S. country music singer who released five top-five country hit singles in the 1970s, dies at 78.

2013

Walt Bellamy, U.S. basketball player who won a gold medal at the 1960 Olympics and enjoyed a 14-year career in the NBA, dies at 74.

The former Indiana University star won an Olympic gold medal in 1960 and was the first overall pick by the Chicago Packers in 1961. He was the rookie of the year with Chicago, averaging 31.6 points and 19.0 rebounds, and also played for the Baltimore Bullets, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Atlanta and New Orleans Jazz. He played in four All-Star games and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1993. Read more

2012

Milt Campbell, the first black Olympic decathlon winner, dies of prostate cancer at 78.

A native of Plainfield, New Jersey, Campbell was a rising high school senior when he won the silver medal in the decathlon at the 1952 Olympics in Helsinki, finishing second to Bob Mathias. The Americans swept the decathlon that year. Four years later, Campbell won gold at the Olympic Games in Melbourne, Australia. "World record holder Rafer Johnson was hampered by injury, but even in full health he probably couldn't have beaten Milt Campbell in Melbourne," according to "The Complete Book of the Summer Olympics" by David Wallechinsky. Read more

2010

Andy Irons, U.S. professional surfer, dies of cardiac arrest at 32.

Irons claimed the world championship in 2002, '03, and '04, becoming an icon in the surfing world. He was also revered on his home island of Kauai, Hawaii, along with his younger brother Bruce, also a pro surfer. Irons was raised and learned how to surf on the tranquil and scenic North Shore of Oahu, where he was married three years ago. In a video posted by his longtime sponsor, Billabong, Irons talked about his first wave he ever caught. "I thought right then, 'This is the coolest thing in the world.' ... I literally will never forget that wave," Irons said. Read more

2008

Madelyn Dunham, grandmother of Barack Obama, dies at 86 just two days before her grandson was elected president of the United States.

The Kansas-born Dunham and her husband, Stanley, raised their grandson for several years so he could attend school in Honolulu while their daughter and her second husband lived overseas. Her influence on Obama's manner and the way he viewed the world was substantial, the candidate himself told millions watching him accept his party's nomination in Denver in August. "She's the one who taught me about hard work," he said. "She's the one who put off buying a new car or a new dress for herself so that I could have a better life. She poured everything she had into me." Read more

2007

Lillian Ellison, U.S. professional wrestler known by her ring name, the Fabulous Moolah, dies at 84.

Ellison – better known as the Fabulous Moolah – led the world of women's professional wrestling for years. From her debut in 1949 to her record-breaking World Wrestling Entertainment's women's championship win at age 76 in 1999, she was at the top of her game. Not just a wrestler, she also trained female wrestlers, served as valet to male wrestlers, and acted as a wrestling promoter. Read more

2004

Theo van Gogh, Dutch filmmaker who was the great grandnephew of painter Vincent van Gogh, is murdered at 47.

2000

Robert Cormier, journalist and award-winning author of books such as "I Am the Cheese" and "The Chocolate War," dies at 75 due to complications from a blood clot.

1996

Eva Cassidy, U.S. singer and guitarist known for her interpretations of jazz, blues, and rock classics, dies of cancer at 33.

1995

Oliver Wendell Harrington, U.S. African-American cartoonist and political satirist, dies at 83.

1992

Hal Roach, U.S. producer of such comedy film series as "Laurel and Hardy" and "The Little Rascals," dies of pneumonia at 100.

Born and raised in rural New York, he traveled to the wilds of Alaska and worked as a wrangler and a gold prospector. Trading one frontier for another, in 1912 he made his way to Hollywood where the fledgling cinema industry was just beginning to take off. He found work as an extra in film comedies but knew from the outset that he was better off behind the camera. A fortunate inheritance gave him the opportunity to set up his own studio, the aptly named Hal Roach Studios. Read more

1991

Irwin Allen, U.S. film producer whose movies include "The Poseidon Adventure" and "The Towering Inferno," dies of a heart attack at 75.

1986

Paul Frees, U.S. character actor and the cartoon voice of villain Boris Badenov on "The Rocky and Bullwinkle Show," dies at 66.

1971

Martha Vickers, U.S. actress whose films include "Alimony" and "The Big Sleep," dies at 46.

1966

Mississippi John Hurt, U.S. country blues singer and guitarist, dies at 73.

1965

Norman Morrison, American Quaker, dies at 31 after setting himself on fire to protest United States involvement in the Vietnam War.

1963

Ngô Đình Diệm, president of South Vietnam, is assassinated in a CIA-backed military coup.

1961

James Thurber, U.S. author and cartoonist known for his stories and cartoons in The New Yorker magazine, dies at 66.

1950

George Bernard Shaw, Irish playwright well-known for his play "Pygmalion," dies at 94.

1887

Jenny Lind, Swedish opera singer known as the "Swedish Nightingale," dies at 67.

