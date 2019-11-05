Died November 5

We remember famous people who died this day, November 5, in history, including actor Fred MacMurray.

2015

GEORGE BARRIS, designer of custom automobiles who designed the original Batmobile, dies at 89.

2013

CHARLIE TROTTER, U.S. chef and self-taught culinary master whose eponymous Chicago restaurant provided a training ground for some of the nation's other best chefs, dies at 54.

2010

JILL CLAYBURGH, U.S. actress whose films included "Starting Over" and "An Unmarried Woman," dies at 66. "One of the funny things about actors is that people look at their careers in retrospect, as if they have a plan," she said in 2005, according to her obituary by The Associated Press. "Mostly, you just get a call. You're just sitting there going, 'Oh, my God. I'm never going to work again. Oh, God. I'm too old. Maybe I should go and work for Howard Dean.' And then it changes."

2009

FORT HOOD SHOOTING VICTIMS: 13 people are killed and 30 injured in a mass shooting at Fort Hood Army base in Texas. The victims include Michael Cahill, Eduardo Caraveo, Justin DeCrow, John Gaffaney, Frederick Greene, Jason Hunt, Amy Krueger, Aaron Nemelka, Michael Pearson, Russell Seager, Francheska Velez, Juanita Warman, and Kham See Xiong.

2005

LINK WRAY, U.S. guitarist, singer, and songwriter credited with inventing the "power chord" for rock musicians in the 1950s, dies at 76. Labels didn't know what to make of the raw, gritty sound, but eventually Cadence Records put it out as "Rumble" on St. Patrick's Day, 1958. The song was an instant hit in the U.S. and Europe, despite some radio stations banning it because they felt it would fan the flames of juvenile delinquency – quite a feat for a title of a song that didn't even have lyrics. Much of the reaction likely had to do with the menacing image Wray would cultivate – the black leather jacket, the sunglasses, and the greased pompadour. Few of his fans probably realized he was a devout Christian, an exercise fanatic, and a lifelong vegetarian. Then again, he also was known for packing a switchblade.

2003

BOBBY HATFIELD, U.S. "blue-eyed soul" singer and a member of the Righteous Brothers duo, dies of a heart attack at 63. "Unchained Melody" transcended trends to become a favorite across the decades and was a showcase for Hatfield's falsetto range. The song hit No. 4 when it was first released in 1965 … but it made it to No. 1 on the Adult Contemporary charts 25 years later thanks to its use in an iconic scene in the Patrick Swayze-Demi Moore film "Ghost."

2002

BILLY GUY, U.S. doo-wop singer with the Coasters, dies at 66, exactly 16 years after Coasters singer Bobby Nunn.

1991

FRED MACMURRAY, U.S. actor known best for his role as widower Steve Douglas on the TV series "My Three Sons," dies of pneumonia at 83. Late in his life, MacMurray would become the first to be honored as a Disney Legend. But in 1959, he was simply the father of a teen boy turned sheepdog (it could happen to anyone, really). In "The Shaggy Dog," MacMurray uttered a classic line when he referred to the horror fave "I Was a Teenage Werewolf" from two years earlier: "Don't be ridiculous — my son isn't any werewolf! He's just a big, baggy, stupid-looking, shaggy dog!"

1989

VLADIMIR HOROWITZ, Ukrainian-born U.S. concert pianist, dies of a heart attack at 86.

BARRY SADLER, U.S. singer and composer of "The Ballad of the Green Berets," dies at 49 after an apparent robbery attempt in Guatemala.

1986

BOBBY NUNN, U.S. doo-wop singer with the Coasters, dies at 61. (Coasters singer Billy Guy would die 16 years later on Nov. 5, 2002.)

1979

AL CAPP, U.S. cartoonist who created the satirical comic strip "Li'l Abner," dies at 70.

1977

GUY LOMBARDO, Canadian-born U.S. orchestra leader known best for New Year's Eve radio and TV performances, dies at 75.

1975

LIONEL TRILLING, U.S. critic and writer, dies of abdominal cancer at 70.

1960

MACK SENNETT, Canadian-born U.S. director and producer of slapstick film comedies, dies at 80. It's not for nothing he was called the Custard Pie King: Sennett was probably not the originator of pie-in-face humor (the name of the first jokester to employ the custard pie, like that of the first person to paint on the wall of a cave, is sadly lost to the mists of time) but he raised the level of pie throwing to an art form. Sennett's idea to have characters hurl baked goods at each other allegedly originated from an on-set incident in 1913 involving actress Mabel Normand, who expressed annoyance at co-star Ben Turpin by hurling a custard pie in his face. Sennett first employed the pie gag in 1913's "That Ragtime Band," and it has been a comedy staple ever since.

JOHNNY HORTON, Grammy Award-winning U.S. country singer, dies in a head-on car collision at 35.

1956

ART TATUM, U.S. jazz piano virtuoso and composer, dies of kidney failure at 47.

1942

GEORGE M. COHAN, U.S. composer, lyricist, and playwright famously portrayed by James Cagney in "Yankee Doodle Dandy," dies at 64.

1925

SIDNEY REILLY, Ukraine-born British secret agent known as the "Ace of Spies" who was the inspiration for James Bond, is executed by the Soviet secret police.

