Died November 6

We remember famous people who died this day, November 6, in history, including Hollywood actress Gene Tierney.

2017

Richard Gordon, Apollo 12 astronaut who flew around the moon, dies at 88.

2014

MAGGIE BOYLE, English folk singer and flutist, dies of cancer at 57.

2013

DAN LURIE, U.S. bodybuilding pioneer and television actor who won numerous Mr. America contests and appeared on "Captain Video," dies at 90. A competitive bodybuilder whose contemporary and rival was the famous Joe Weider, Lurie had his own business, the Dan Lurie Barbell Co., until 1988, according to his obituary on the Five Towns Herald (New York) website. He was packing shipments on the morning of his wedding Feb. 1, 1947. Lurie said a 10-pound steel plate fell on his head. "Sure I married you, but I was hit on the head with a barbell plate and I didn't know what I was doing," he occasionally told his wife, Thelma. Read more

ACE PARKER, U.S. NFL Hall of Fame quarterback, dies at 101.

2012

CLIVE DUNN, English actor and comedian, dies at 92.

2009

RONALD SPROAT, U.S. screenwriter who was the head writer for the television series "Dark Shadows," dies at 77.

2007

GEORGE OSMOND, U.S. patriarch of the Osmond family singing group, dies at 90. Osmond and his wife Olive were the parents of nine children, many of whom became singing stars, according to his obituary by The Associated Press. Alan, Wayne, Merrill, and Jay Osmond first became famous as the Osmond Brothers, a barbershop quartet singing at Disneyland and on "The Andy Williams Show." Read more

HANK THOMPSON, U.S. country music singer whose popular band was known for honky-tonk western swing music, dies of lung cancer at 82. Thompson had 29 hits reach the top 10 between 1948 and 1975. Some of his most famous songs include "Humpty Dumpty Heart" and "A Six Pack To Go." His album "The Wild Side of Life" reached No. 1 in 1952. It inspired a famous "answer song" written by J.D. Miller, "It Wasn't God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels." Recorded by Kitty Wells, the song was the first No. 1 hit by a female soloist on the country music charts and made Wells a star. Read more

2006

FRANCISCO FERNANDEZ OCHOA, Spanish downhill skier who won a gold medal at the 1972 Winter Olympics in Sapporo, Japan, dies at 56 of lymphatic cancer.

2003

CRASH HOLLY, U.S professional wrestler who was in the World Wrestling Federation, dies by suicide at 32.

2000

DAVID BROWER, U.S. environmentalist who from 1952-69 served as the first executive director of the Sierra Club, dies at 88.

1995

ANETA CORSAUT, U.S. actress known best for playing Helen Crump on "The Andy Griffith Show," dies at 62.

1991

GENE TIERNEY, U.S. actress whose films include "Laura" and "Heaven Can Wait," dies of emphysema at 70. Tierney was one of the great leading actresses of the 1940s and '50s. Acclaimed for her performances in movies including "The Razor's Edge" and "The Ghost and Mrs. Muir," as well as for her beauty, Tierney was an Oscar nominee. In her personal life, Tierney was married to fashion designer Oleg Cassini and oil baron W. Howard Lee and also struggled with depression, which sometimes affected her acting career.

1989

DICKIE GOODMAN, U.S. record producer known for his hit novelty records including a superhero spoof called "Batman and His Grandmother," dies at 55.

1985

JOEL CROTHERS, U.S. actor known best for playing Miles Cavanaugh on soap opera "The Edge of Night," dies at 44.

1972

BILLY MURCIA, Colombian-born U.S. rock musician and the original drummer of the New York Dolls, dies of an accidental drug overdose at 21.

1965

CLARENCE WILLIAMS, U.S. jazz pianist and composer who played with Louis Armstrong and King Oliver, dies at 72.

1893

PYOTR ILYICH TCHAIKOVSKY, Russian composer known for "Romeo and Juliet," the "1812 Overture," and the ballets "The Nutcracker," "Swan Lake," and "The Sleeping Beauty," dies at 53, sometime between October 25 and November 6.

