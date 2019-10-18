Died October 18

Soul singer Dee Dee Warwick had several hits in the 1960s and ‘70s: "Foolish Fool," "She Didn't Know (She Kept on Talking)," "I'm Gonna Make You Love Me," and others. The two-time Grammy nominee would have been the most famous member of most families, but Warwick’s sister was Dionne, her aunt was gospel singer Cissy Houston, and Whitney Houston was a cousin. We remember Warwick's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

2014: Paul Craft, U.S. songwriter who wrote hits for other singers including "Dropkick Me, Jesus (Through the Goalposts of Life)," dies at 76.

Craft penned the words to songs made famous by the likes of Ray Stevens, Mark Chesnutt, Alison Krauss, the Eagles, and Linda Ronstadt. He was inducted earlier this month into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame after being nominated numerous times over the years.

2013: Bum Phillips, U.S. football coach best remembered as head coach of the NFL’s Houston Oilers, dies at 90.

" He meant a great deal to this franchise, the NFL and the city of Houston, and he was instrumental to the Oilers during the Luv Ya Blue era," Titans' owner Bud Adams said in a statement, according to Phillips’ obituary by The Associated Press. "Growing up in Texas and working his way up through the Texas football ranks, he was a natural match for our team. Those were such magical years, and his leadership and personality helped our team rise to the top." Read more

2013: Mary Carver, U.S. actress known best for her role as Cecilia Simon on the television series "Simon & Simon," dies at 89.

She starred as Cecilia Simon on the hit television series "Simon & Simon;" she appeared in such films as "From Here to Eternity," "I Never Promised You a Rose Garden," "Arachnophobia," and many more. She also appeared on Broadway in "The Shadow Box" as well as in "The Fifth of July," and taught in the theater department at the University of Southern California. Read more

2013: Tom Foley, U.S. politician who served as speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, dies at 84.

He served 30 years in the U.S. House, including more than five years as speaker, according to his obituary by The Associated Press.

The Democrat, who had never served a single day in the minority, was ousted by a smooth young lawyer, Republican George Nethercutt, who won by 4,000 votes in the mostly rural, heavily Republican district in the eastern part of the Pacific Northwest state of Washington. Read more

2012: Sylvia Maria Kristel, Dutch actress who starred in four "Emmanuelle" films, dies of cancer at 60.

Her breakthrough came in "Emmanuelle," a 1974 erotic tale directed by Frenchman Just Jaeckin, about the sexual adventures of a man and his beautiful young wife, played by Kristel, in Thailand, according to her obituary by The Associated Press. Read more

2012: Slater Martin, U.S. basketball player for the Minneapolis Lakers and a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame, dies at 86.

"I think he's the best defensive guard that ever lived. That includes all the ones right now," Sid Hartman, the 92-year-old sports columnist for the Star Tribune of Minneapolis who served as the de facto general manager of the Lakers, told The Associated Press in Martin’s obituary. Read more.

2008: Dee Dee Warwick, U.S. soul singer whose relatives include Whitney Houston and Dionne Warwick, dies at 63.

It must have been tough growing up around star power as bright as Dionne Warwick, Cissy Houston, and Whitney Houston, but Dee Dee Warwick –– Dionne’s kid sister, Cissy’s niece, and Whitney’s cousin –– could hold her own. She was a two-time Grammy nominee for "Foolish Fool" and "She Didn't Know." Read more

2000: Julie London, U.S. actress and singer whose signature song was "Cry Me a River," and who starred as nurse Dixie McCall on the TV drama "Emergency!," dies at 74.

2000: Gwen Verdon, U.S. dancer and Tony Award-winning actress, dies at 75.

1997: Nancy Dickerson, U.S. journalist and the first female correspondent for CBS News, dies at 70.

1984: Jon-Erik Hexum, U.S. model and actor who starred on the television series "Cover Up," dies in an on-the-set handgun accident at 26.

1982: Bess Truman, U.S. first lady and wife of President Harry S. Truman, dies at 97.

1975: Al Lettieri, U.S. actor known best for playing Virgil Sollozzo in "The Godfather," dies of a heart attack at 47.

1973: Walt Kelly, U.S. cartoonist who created the comic strip "Pogo," dies at 60.

1966: Elizabeth Arden, Canadian businesswoman who created the cosmetics giant Elizabeth Arden Inc., dies at 81.

1931: Thomas Alva Edison, influential U.S. inventor whose inventions include the light bulb and the phonograph, dies at 84.

