Died October 29

Duane Allman's career in rock music was brief, but his contributions have lasted for decades. Known as Skydog to those who loved him, Allman was a fan favorite for his incredible guitar skills and beloved by other musicians for his dedication and inspirational presence in the studio. He found financial success as a studio musician before pursuing his own artistic dreams with the Allman Brothers. Shortly after the release of their breakthrough album, "At Fillmore East," Allman died in a tragic motorcycle accident at just 24 years old. The band carried on in his memory, becoming one of the most influential American bands of the 1970s. We remember Allman's life today as well as the lives of other notable figures who died this day in history.

2012: Letitia Baldridge, U.S. etiquette expert known best as the social secretary for Jackie Kennedy, dies at 86.

2004: Vaughn Meader, U.S. comedian who spoofed the Kennedys with his comedy record "The First Family," dies at 68.

1995: Terry Southern, U.S. author who helped script "Dr. Strangelove," "Easy Rider," and other films, dies at 71.

H is 1959 comic novel, "The Magic Christian," provided his big breakthrough in the film world. The book brought him to the attention of director Stanley Kubrick, who had been given a copy by Peter Sellers. Kubrick decided to hire Southern to help draft a script he was working on called "Dr. Strangelove." Read more

1987: Woody Herman, U.S. jazz clarinet player, bandleader, and composer, dies at 74.

1971: Duane Allman, U.S. rock guitarist known for the Allman Brothers band, dies in a motorcycle accident at 24.

Allman didn't have a lot of time to make his mark as a guitarist – just 10 short years from the day he bought his first guitar at age 14 until the day he died. But Allman packed some incredible material into those years, and 40 years after his death, he's still considered one of the greatest guitarists of all time. Read more

1969: Pops Foster, U.S. jazz bassist who played with Louis Armstrong and King Oliver, dies at 77.

1963: Adolphe Menjou, U.S. actor who starred in "The Sheik" and "The Three Musketeers," dies at 73.

1958: Zoe Akins, U.S. Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, dies at 71.

1957: Louis B. Mayer, Russian film producer who became the head of MGM Studios, dies at 73.

1911: Joseph Pulitzer, Hungarian newspaper publisher of the New York World who is the namesake of the Pulitzer Prize, dies at 64.

