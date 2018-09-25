Died September 25

Arnold Palmer was simply called "The King." He was one of the best and arguably the most popular PGA player of all time. Palmer was known for his aggressive go for broke style on the course and he had a huge fan base called "Arnie's Army," that followed him from hole to hole. Palmer was from blue collar Latrobe, Pennsylvania and his folksy charm was a hit. Palmer's favorite tournament was the Masters. Arnie won there four times and then became the honorary starter for the tournament in 2007. We remember his life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

2016: Arnold Palmer, U.S. legendary golf pro who won 62 PGA titles, dies at 87.

2016: Jose Fernandez, Cuban born American Major League Baseball pitcher for the Miami Marlins, dies in a boating accident at 24.

2012: Andy Williams, U.S. singer known for his version of the song "Moon River," who hosted "The Andy Williams Show" on television from 1962 until 1971, dies of bladder cancer at 84.

The crooner dazzled fans onstage – both around the world and at his Andy Williams Moon River Theatre in Branson, Missouri. Williams was the first noncountry act to hit Branson, a bold move that friends back home discouraged. But Williams – and his theater – became a huge success there, prompting others from the pop music world to follow. Read more

2012: Billy Barnes, U.S. composer and lyricist who wrote original production numbers for the Academy Awards, "The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour," and "The Carol Burnett Show," dies at 85.

2010: Art Gilmore, U.S. voice actor and announcer who narrated for the television series "Highway Patrol," dies at 98.

2005: Don Adams, U.S. actor known for his role as Maxwell Smart on the television series "Get Smart," dies at 82.

As the inept Agent 86 of the super-secret federal agency Control, Adams captured TV viewers with his antics in combatting the evil agents of Kaos. When his explanations failed to convince the villains or his boss, he tried another tack: "Would you believe...?" It became a national catchphrase. Read more

2003: George Plimpton, U.S. journalist and writer known for his sports books based on his real experiences participating on professional teams, of which the best-known was the book "Paper Lion" about playing quarterback with the Detroit Lions, dies at 76.

He boxed with Archie Moore, pitched to Willie Mays, and performed as a trapeze artist for the Clyde Beatty-Cole Brothers Circus, according to his obituary by The Associated Press. He acted in numerous films, including "Reds" and "Good Will Hunting." He even appeared in an episode of "The Simpsons," playing a professor who runs a spelling bee. But writers appreciated Plimpton for the Paris Review, the quarterly he helped found in 1953 and ran for decades with eager passion. The magazine's high reputation rested on two traditions: publishing the work of emerging authors, including Philip Roth and Jack Kerouac, and an unparalleled series of interviews in which Ernest Hemingway, William Faulkner, and others discussed their craft. Read more

2003: Herb Gardner, U.S. screenwriter, cartoonist, and playwright whose best-known work was the play "A Thousand Clowns," for which he also wrote the screenplay for the movie adaptation, dies at 68.

1988: Billy Carter, U.S. businessman who was the younger brother of President Jimmy Carter and was known for promoting Billy Beer, dies of cancer at 51.

A longtime Pabst Blue Ribbon drinker himself – sometimes even popping one for breakfast – Billy agreed to support Billy Beer, dreamed up in 1977 by Falls City Brewing Co. in Louisville, Kentucky, to cash in on Billy's newfound fame. Several other breweries pitched in to meet demand during the brew's short-lived fad; it was discontinued in 1978. Read more

1987: Mary Astor, U.S. actress who starred in "The Maltese Falcon" and "The Palm Beach Story," dies at 81.

1984: Walter Pidgeon, U.S. actor who starred in the movies "Mrs. Miniver" and "Funny Girl," dies at 87.

1980: Lewis Milestone, U.S. movie director who won an Academy Award for directing "All Quiet on the Western Front" and also directed "Ocean's 11," dies at 84.

1980: John Bonham, English musician who was the drummer for Led Zeppelin and is considered one of the greatest rock drummers of all time, dies of accidental asphyxiation at 32.

Sure, there are other fantastic rock drummers out there, both past and current, but Bonham is the one who shows up at the very top of best-drummer lists by Rolling Stone, Classic Rock, Rhythm, and an ever-growing list of rock magazines and blogs. He was simply amazing – the Led Zeppelin drummer coaxed power out of his Ludwig kit that few could match. And he was a massive influence on almost every rock drummer who came after him. Rock 'n' roll owes a lot to John Bonham. Read more

1978: Claire Adams, Canadian actress who starred in silent films, including "The Big Parade" opposite John Gilbert, dies at 80.

1970: Erich Maria Remarque, German author known best for his novel "All Quiet on the Western Front," dies at 72.

1961: Frank Fay, U.S. vaudeville comedian and actor known for musical films of the early sound era, including "Under a Texas Moon," dies at 69.

1960: Emily Post, U.S. author famous for writing books on etiquette, dies at 87.

1933: Ring Lardner, U.S. writer and sports columnist known for his satirical takes on the sports world, who reported on the 1919 Black Sox scandal for the Chicago Tribune, dies of a heart ailment at 48.

1928: Richard F. Outcault, U.S. comic strip writer known for creating the "Buster Brown" strip, dies at 65.

