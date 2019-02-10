Lee Ann Therrien, 72, of Auburn, California, passed away on January 19th, 2019 in Rocklin, California.
The family of Lee Ann Therrien will hold a private service where her ashes will be scattered in a place of nature and peace.
Lee Ann Therrien was born in Sparta, Wisconsin to George and Gabriella Therrien on September 6th, 1946. She went to school at San Rafael and graduated from San Rafael High School. She married Dennis L. Wright…twice. She worked as a Bookkeeper for multiple companies over the years and raised goats. She was passionate about voter registration and belonged to the League of Women Voters. She loved animals and was also an avid quilter.
Lee Ann Therrien is preceded in death by her husband Dennis L. Wright, her father George Therrien, her step-mother Marie Therrien, and her mother Gabriella Therrien.
Lee Ann Therrien is survived by Her sons Eric Wright, Joseph Wright and daughter-in-law Tisha Wright, and her grandsons Zachary Wright and Matthew Wright.
The family of Lee Ann Therrien wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Nancy Shibayama, Dr. Amparo Villablanca, The nurses and staff at Sunrise of Rocklin, The doctors and nurses of Sutter Hospice, and Pam Wolf.
Published in Auburn Journal on Feb. 10, 2019