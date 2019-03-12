BRIDGES, Daniel F. Of Wells Beach, Maine, and long time resident of both Belmont and Winchester, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully March 7th. Born June 1st, 1938, beloved husband of the late Sally (Bridger) Bridges, father to Amy (Bridges) Madden of Wellesley, her husband Ted Madden and grandfather to his grandchildren, Emery, Molly, Daniel, and Tommy. He loved nothing more than to spend time in Maine with them, proudly attend their sporting events, and share his sense of humor with them. Brother of the late William Bridges and Uncle Dan to his nieces, their children and many special cousins. A teacher at Belmont Hill School from 1968-2001, and Director of Admissions for 25 of those years, he offered wise counsel, mentorship and friendship to generations of faculty and students. After his retirement, he devoted hundreds of volunteer hours to VNA Hospice Care, the Immigrant Learning Center, MGH's Chaplin program, and in many other ways. He had a gift of showing friendship and conversation to people at a time in their lives when it was most needed. A Memorial Service will be held at The Belmont Hill School Chapel, on March 31st, at 2:30. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dan's honor may be made to the Belmont Hill School - Daniel Bridges Fund for Faculty Development, or to House caredimensions.org For guestbook please visit lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000 Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary