EVANS, Justin Dwight Age 42, of Lynnfield, April 21. He had worked for the State of Massachusetts Highway Department for many years and was also a host at the Capital Grille Restaurant. Son of Dwight M. and Susan A. (Severson) Evans of Ft. Myers, FL; brother of Timothy Evans and his wife Susana of Ft. Myers, FL and Kirstin A. Evans of Sudbury; uncle of Ryan, Michael Alyssa and Darren Berardino; he also leaves several aunts and uncles. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to a Memorial Funeral Service on Saturday, April 27 at 10AM in Calvary Christian Church, 47 Grove St., Lynnfield. Burial in Forest Hills Cemetery, Lynnfield will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Neurofibromatosis Northeast (N.F.), 9 Bedford St., Burlington, MA 01803. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Solimine Funeral Home, LYNN. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 25, 2019