D'ALELIO, Mario M. Of Stoneham, formerly of Somerville, April 24, 2019. Son of the late Anthony and Maria (Ciampa) D'Alelio. Beloved husband for 41 years of Maria (Miscioscia) D'Alelio. Devoted father of Melissa D'Alelio and her husband Michael Cirino of Melrose, Kristina Imbriano and her husband Artie of Georgetown, Valerie Taylor of North Reading, Janine Finn and her husband Patrick of Wilmington, Mario D'Alelio and his wife Morgan of Methuen. Also survived by fourteen loving grandchildren. Brother of Tina D'Alelio and her husband Steve Harvey of Burlington, Anthony D'Alelio and his wife Felecia of Medford. Son-in-law of Phyllis Miscioscia of Medford and the late Frank Miscioscia, further survived by many loving in-laws, nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Tuesday, April 30th, at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. It has been requested that in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mario's memory to the . To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes



Medford - Woburn - Wilmington Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2019