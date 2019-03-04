BERNARD, Robert E. Age 91, of Needham, formerly of Westwood and Norwood, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2019.



Beloved husband of the late Sally (Dunnigan) Bernard. Survived by his six loving children, Tracy Burns and her husband Loren of Seattle, WA, Timothy Bernard and his wife Mindy of Needham, Jeffrey Bernard of Manchester, NH, Suzanne Handley and her husband Paul of Grantham, NH, Nansie Bernard and her late partner Joe Scavuzzo of Manhattan, NY, and Kathyrn Perkins and her husband Christopher Perkins, MD of Walpole. Cherished grandfather of Chelsea and Keegan Burns; John, Matthew, Stephen, Michael, Caitlyn, Robert, and William Bernard; Patrick, Carly, and Denery Noone; Sarah, Sean, and Hannah Perkins. Twin brother of Robertine "Tina" Stepanek and her husband Peter of Osterville and brother of the late Audrey O'Brien and her late husband John O'Brien. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.



Served his country in the Navy during WWII. Robert then went on to graduate from Boston College. After graduation he worked in the office products industry, and was the founder and CEO of Yankee Sales Associates. Robert was an avid Boston College football fan, loved traveling, cycling, and spending time with his family. He was an enthusiastic life long reader of both fact and fiction.



Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, March 7, at 9:30 am, from the Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole Street (Rte. 1A), NORWOOD, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am, in St. Timothy's Church, Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Wednesday, from 4:00-7:00 pm at the Funeral Home. Interment will be private.



Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Robert Bernard to The National MS Society, 101A 1st Ave., Waltham, MA 02451.



