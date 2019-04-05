CREIGHTON, Robert E. Born July 28, 1932, passed away after a short illness on April 4, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary T. (Clifford) Creighton. He is survived by his three daughters and their spouses: Kathleen and Allan Ross, Eileen and Gerald Walls and Joanne and Richard Wing. Robert was the loving grandfather of Jacob Ross and his fianc?e Melissa Henrikson, Matthew and Jessica Ross, Patrick and Nicole Wing and Lisa and Nicholas Grubbs. Robert was predeceased by his siblings: Douglas Creighton, George Creighton, Alice (Creighton) McLaughlin and Elizabeth (Creighton) McAvoy. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. Robert was a Korean War veteran serving in both the United States Navy on the USS Coral Sea and the United States Marine Corps Reserve. Robert was a Gillette Company retiree, a longtime member of the Smith-Wilson and Lois Wilson Associates, and a grateful former member of the food pantry crew at the St. Vincent DePaul Society in Abington and the tree farm group in Kingston.



Visiting Hours will be Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 5 PM - 8 PM at Quealy & Son Funeral Home in ABINGTON. The Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Bridget Church in Abington. Interment Mt.



Vernon Cemetery, Abington. For



Vernon Cemetery, Abington.



www.quealyandson.com. Memorial donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society in Abington. Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 7, 2019