Lawrence "Pops" DeSantis, 75, of Butler passed away Tuesday in Allegheny General Hospital.
Born Oct. 9, 1943, in Butler, he was the son of the late Straniero "Bus" and Mary Scuoteguazza DeSantis.
Larry was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He worked as a mason and carpenter at Butler Armco, retiring after 40 years of service.
He was a member of American Legion Post 778 in Lyndora and the French and Belgium Club.
Larry is survived by two sons, Justin DeSantis and his wife, Beth, of Butler and Adrian DeSantis and his wife, Madeline, of Butler.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Zarnick DeSantis, who passed away Nov. 14, 2009; one brother, Dennis DeSantis; and one sister, Luana DeSantis.
DESANTIS - Friends of Lawrence "Pops" DeSantis, who died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
Burial will be in St. Michael's Cemetery.
The family requests memorial donations to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 6, 2019