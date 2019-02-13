Bryan Russell "Rusty" Matthews St. George, SC - Bryan Russell Matthews, 54, of St. George, entered into eternal rest on February 12, 2019 at his residence. Graveside Funeral Services with Military Honors will be held 11:00 AM Friday, February 15, 2019 at the St. George Cemetery with Reverend Bobby Etheredge officiating. The family will receive friends an hour before the service at the cemetery. Rusty was born on July 19, 1964 in Orangeburg, SC, a son of Louise Shuler Metts and the late Bryan Munson Matthews. He was a graduate of Dorchester Academy, a member of the 101st Army Airborne, and a veteran of Operation Desert Storm where he proudly served his country. He was a member of the Church of God in St. George, enjoyed gardening, farming and loved his dog, Oliver aka Wee Little. Surviving is his mother, Louise Shuler Metts and step-father, Al Metts; his son, Kristopher Lance Matthews; a brother, Kevin (Pam) Shuler; nephews, Frankie and Mason Shuler. Memorials may be made to a . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bryan Russell "Rusty" Matthews.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 14, 2019