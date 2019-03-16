Howell William Branch Charleston - Howell William Branch, 86, of Charleston, South Carolina, widower of Hazel Stevenson Branch entered into eternal rest Wednesday, March 13, 2019. His Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m until the time of the service. Howell was born May 14, 1932 in Lumberton, North Carolina, son of the late Wesley B. Branch and Josephine Bullard Branch. He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving during the Korean Conflict and was a graduate of Wake Forest University. He was a retired certified public accountant and owned and operated Branch and Company CPAs of Greensboro, NC. His favorite activity was traveling the world with his wife. He also enjoyed fishing and loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a member of Guilford Park Presbyterian Church in Greensboro, NC. He is survived by his daughter, Betsy Branch Lewis and husband Tom of Charleston, SC; son, Wesley Stevenson Branch and wife Julia of Greensboro, NC; four grandchildren, Shannon Leigh Hewitt of Charleston, SC, Jonathan William Branch of Greensboro, NC, Emily Jordan Branch of Greensboro, SC, and Aeriel Jade Warner of Greensboro, NC; two great-grandchildren, James Jackson Alexander Hewitt and Merida Leigh Hewitt-Buck of Charleston, SC; and brother, Carl Branch of Greensboro, NC. In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by his sisters, Patricia Sutton and Barbara Stone. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Roper St. Francis Hospice and Wellmore of Daniel Island for their care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roper St. Francis Hospice, 1483 Tobias Gadson, Suite 208A, Charleston, SC 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary