Funeral services for Gene Russell Franks, 70, of Fairview Alpha, LA will be held at 2 P.M. Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Boxwood Church of Christ, 123 Boxwood Church Rd., Merryville, LA with Bro. Earl Franks officiating. Interment will follow in Bivens Cemetery, Merryville, LA. Visitation will be held from 5 P.M. until 7 P.M. Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Rockett-Nettles Funeral Home, Coushatta, LA and on Wednesday from 1 P.M. until service time at Boxwood Church of Christ.

Mr. Franks was born May 7, 1948 in DeRidder, LA and passed away February 22, 2019. "Russ" as he was called grew up in Merryville, LA. He served in the United States Navy from 1968 to 1970. He worked years in the papermills and retired from Natchitoches Parish School Board. Russ was a good man. He cared for others and would help out any way he could. Russ enjoyed working on his farm taking care of his cows, chickens, ducks, and dogs. Russ was known and admired by many. He was always cracking jokes and making people laugh. Gene Russell Franks will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra "Jeannie" Franks; and parents, Clinton and Annie Franks.

Mr. Franks is survived by two sons, Josh Franks and wife, Shelly and Luke Franks and wife, Bridget; two grandchildren, Gavin and Conner Franks all of Fairview Alpha, LA; and one brother, Rodney Franks and wife, Jerry of Merryville, LA.

