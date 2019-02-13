Elsie L. Truesdell, nee Elgood, 96, Washington, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019.



Elsie was born Oct. 2, 1922, in Camberwell, London, England, to Benjamin and Ellen Kathleen Elgood. Upon finishing school, she worked as a shorthand typist in London. During World War II, Elsie met a young American soldier from Washington, Jack L. Truesdell. Elsie loved telling the story of how she and Jack met; their true love story will be cherished by their family for generations. Elsie and Jack were married March 4, 1945, at St. Giles Church in Camberwell, London, England. After Jack's honorable discharge from the service, they returned to the United States, and made Washington their home. They spent 73 and a half happily married years together until Jack's passing Nov. 5, 2018.



Elsie worked for several years as the church secretary at the Presbyterian Church of Washington, where she and Jack were lifelong members. To this day, her church family was dear to her heart, and she considered many as her best friends. In 1974, Jack and Elsie opened The Art Center in Downtown Washington, where they worked until their retirement.



Elsie dearly loved her children, grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. Jack, though, was the love of her life, and we thank the dear Lord knowing they are together once again.



Elsie is survived by one son, David Truesdell and wife Janet March, Columbia; three daughters, Kathy Froning and husband Gary, Mauri Truesdell, and Debbie Stone and husband Sonny, all of Washington; four grandchildren, Jill Mahon and husband Brendan, Erica Hinterser and husband Todd, Kate Kresse and husband Josh, and Nick Stone and wife Kelly; seven great-grandchildren, Mia and Olivia Mahon, Noah, Elsie and Jade Kresse, Ava and Savannah Stone; one half brother and his wife, David and Lynn Elgood; nephews, John (Jack) Truesdell, Doug Elgood, Ian Brackenbury and Gary Brackenbury; nieces, Christie Jett, Tracy Scavuzzo, Amy Wolf and Erica Bicknall; cousin, Vera Elgood May; and many great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.



In addition to her husband Jack, Elsie was preceded in death by her parents; her parents-in-law, Harry D. and Adele Truesdell; granddaughter, Laura George; sisters, Gladys Elgood and Marie Brackenbury; brothers and their wives, Joe and Gladys May Elgood and Harold and Mima Elgood; her brothers-in-law and their wives, Harry Jr. and Ella Truesdell and Keith and Doris Truesdell; and nephews, John Elgood, Jack Elgood, Don Truesdell and Ken Truesdell.



Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 15, at the Presbyterian Church of Washington, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 5:30 p.m. Elsie and Jack will be laid to rest at a later date at the Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Washington.



In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Presbyterian Church of Washington or the Franklin County Honor Flight are appreciated.



The Truesdell family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt Funeral Home, Washington. Published in The Missourian on Feb. 13, 2019