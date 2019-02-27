Home

Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home-New Haven - New Haven
1053 Hwy C
New Haven, MO 63068
573-237-2133
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Memorial Mass
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Holy Family Church
Port Hudson, MO
View Map
Jerome P. Carey


1965 - 2019
Jerome P. Carey Obituary
Jerome "Jerry" P. Carey, 53, New Haven, passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at his home.

Jerry was born May 26, 1965, in Washington, the son of Thomas Albert and Irma L., nee Blaue, Carey. He was the husband of Lisa, nee Unnerstall, Carey. They were united in marriage Aug. 17, 1996, in Leslie.

Jerry was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Port Hudson. He worked for Hecla-Greens Creek Mining, in Juneau, Alaska. Jerry was an outdoorsman. He loved living in Alaska and enjoying nature there. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, farming, and processing meat and making sausage. But he mostly loved spending time with his family.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Lisa, who survives at their home; his mother, Irma Carey, Leslie; two sons, Felix Mesger and wife Christina, New Haven, and Joshua Mesger, St. Louis; one daughter, Sarah McQueen and husband Sean, Huffman, Texas; four sisters, Theresa Busch and husband John, Morrison, Evelyn LaBoube and husband Vernon, Berger, Carol Scheer and husband Kevin, and Linda Beste and husband Neal, all of New Haven; one brother, Michael Carey and wife Mary, Leslie; his mother-in-law, Betty Unnerstall, Union; his grandchildren, Clara, Hannah, Mya Jo, Barrett, Sydney, Sadie, August and Oliver; two brothers-in-law, Robert Unnerstall and wife Terry, Gerald, and Randy Unnerstall and wife Rhonda, Washington; three sisters-in-law, Debbie Winters and husband Dennis, New Haven, Cheryl Uffmann and husband Bob, Washington, and Pam Fisher and husband Roger, Columbia; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews.

He was preceded in death by one son, Stuart Blankenship; his father; one sister, Judy Carey; and one brother, F. Tom Carey.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 1, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven. A memorial Mass will follow at 2 p.m. at Holy Family Church, Port Hudson, with the Rev. Jim Foster officiating.

Memorials may be given to Holy Family Church, in care of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home.

Arrangements are in care of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 27, 2019
