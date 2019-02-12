William J. Massolia, 101, of Venice, Florida died on Wednesday, Feb.6, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice House in Venice.



He was born in West Frankfort, Illinois to Vittorio and Lucia Massolia.



Bill worked as a foreman in machine shop factory early on and later became the Manager of a Memorial Park. He enjoyed fishing and boating and especially golfing. He originally was a caddy as a teenager and began golfing at that time. He played golf for over 80 years playing his last round at age 98.



In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Phyllis Massolia (Iacono); his brothers, Don and John; and his daughter, Micheline. He is survived by his three children, Lisa Bishop (Brad) of Venice, Florida and Roaring Gap, North Carolina, William J Massolia, Jr. of Chicago, Illinois and Diane Lydic (Bruce) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; step children, Brad Bishop (Becky) and Brett Bishop (Amanda); great-grandchildren, Tiffany Hurley, Garret Bishop and Tallan Bishop and many nieces and nephews.



A funeral Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 15 at San Antonio's Catholic Church in Port Charlotte, Fl. A reception will be held immediately following the service at Kingsway Country Club in Lake Suzy, FL.



Donations can be be made in memory of William to Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238. Kays-Ponger and Uselton Funeral Homes in Venice is serving the Massolia family.



