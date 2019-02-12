

Franklin C. Kerns, 66, Blue Springs, MO passed away February 9, 2019.



A Celebration of Frank's Life will be scheduled in the Spring.



The family requests contributions to the , 8400 W 110th St Suite 130, Overland Park, KS 66210.



Frank was born February 4, 1953 in Van Nuys, CA. Shortly after his birth, his family moved to Independence where he graduated from Truman High School before earning a B.S. from Mizzou. He worked at the Lake City Plant until his retirement. He was an Eagle Scout and a member of the Tribe of Mic-O-Say. He was a Scout leader for ten years serving with Troop 469 in Raytown, MO. He enjoyed canning, cooking – he always made Christmas cookies. He liked to fish at Lake Paradise and traveled the world in his younger years as his father was a TWA pilot.



Frank is survived by his wife of twenty-six years Charlotte Kerns, of the home; son Brandon Kerns, Blue Springs, MO; step-daughters Amy Myers and husband Bob, Lee's Summit, MO; Laura Smith, Odessa, MO; step-son Timothy Smith, Sugar Creek, MO; brother Harold Kerns and wife Laura, Savannah, MO; grandchildren Preston, Jeremiah, Ethan, Bethany and Emillio; nephews and many other family members.



Condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com.



Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel, 816-373-3600. Published in The Examiner on Feb. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary