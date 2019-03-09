Paul "Craig" Cowin, 52, of Independence, MO passed away on March 6, 2019.



Visitation will be Thursday, March 14, at Living Waters Church 211 S. Osage, Buckner, MO 64046. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, March 15, at the church. Craig will be escorted to Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, MO by the Patriot Guard Riders where he will be inurned with full Military Honors.



Craig was born on March 20, 1966 in Key West, FL. and was raised in the Blue Springs/Independence area. He attended Blue Springs High School and was a graduate of Pentecostal Christian Academy class of 1984. Craig proudly served in the United States Navy from 1984-1989. In 1984 Craig married the love of his life and best friend, Laura Waitzmann. For over 17 years he was employed with R&L Carries, L.L.C. Craig enjoyed fishing (as long as they were biting!) traveling to see family, camping, and deer hunting with his sons. Everyone was a friend as Craig never met a stranger. Craig truly believed in God, Family and Country, and lived those values daily.



Survivors include: loving wife of 34 wonderful years, Laura Cowin, son Zac Cowin and his wife Megan; son Andrew Cowin; granddaughter Harper Cowin; mother Doris Cowin; biological mother Brenda Brown; mother-in-law Barbara Waitzmann; brother Zhawn Cowin, half- sisters Georgianna and Stephanie; large extended family and many friends.



Craig is preceded in death by his father Paul Cowin and his father-in- law Franklin Waitzmann.



In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to or Living Waters Church in Craig's memory.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com.



Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel, 816-373-3600. Published in The Examiner on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary