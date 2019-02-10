Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret "Mag" (French) Deeb. View Sign

WATERLOO–Mag Deeb, 87, passed away peacefully Thursday evening (February 7, 2019) in Geneva General Hospital.



Friends and family are invited to her Memorial Mass, Monday (February 11, at 10 a.m. at Saint Mary's Church, Waterloo. Burial will follow in Saint Mary's Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be directed to Saint Mary's Church, 25 Center Street, Waterloo, New York 13165.



Mag was born in Waterloo, September 2, 1931 the daughter of the late Samuel and Rose (Comis) French. She was hired by President John F. Kennedy to work as a secretary to the First Ladies: Lady Bird Johnson and Patricia Nixon. After working for the Federal Government Mag worked as vice president for the Costal Federal Credit Union in Florida until she retired. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters Court Theresa #902 and enjoyed playing BUNKO.



Mag is survived by her nephew, whom she considered her son, James Coffey; her niece, whom she considered her daughter, Catherine Brownell; her good friends Nancy Cordovani and Alice Sabatine; several other nieces, nephews and cousins.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Samuel; a sister, Josephine (William) Coffey; brothers John (Dorothy), Paul (Jenny), Samuel, Lawrence and Nino (Dorthy) French. Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Finger Lakes Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close