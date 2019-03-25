Juanita Rouse Leonard, 95, of Pineville, passed away at her home on Friday, March 22, 2019. She was born in Bell County on January 11, 1924, a daughter of the late Frank and Ethel Rouse. She was a member of Old Straight Creek Baptist Church. Juanita had worked at Senior Citizens in both Pineville and Middlesboro and she was a member of the Bell County Extension Homemakers. She is survived by a daughter, Mary Jo Leonard; grandchildren, James Gregory Jones, Renee Hopper and Tammy Potter; great-grandchildren, Amber Oliver, Lane Gregory Jones, Logan Jacob Jones, Brianna Thacker and Michael Thacker and a host of other relatives and many friends. Services will be at 2:00 PM Tuesday at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. James Ward. Burial will follow at Pineville Memorial Cemetery, Pineville. Pallbearers will be Woody Bailey, Calvin Brock, Lane Jones, Grover Brock, Jimmy Jones and Greg Jones. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 12:00 Noon until the funeral hour at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, which is honored to serve the Leonard Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.