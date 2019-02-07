Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William "Opie" Nolter.

COAL TOWNSHIP - William "Opie" Nolter, 59, of Coal Township and formerly of Centralia, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

William was born July 24, 1959, a son of Helen (Standock) Nolter and the late William J. Nolter.

Bill was a graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes High School, Class of 1977.

He worked as a plumber and was a member of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 520, Harrisburg.

In addition to his mother, Opie is survived by a son, Samuel J. Nolter, of Coal Township; a sister, Gloria Michaliga, of Harrisburg; a brother, Michael A. Nolter, and his wife, Rita, of Mount Carmel; and several nieces and nephews.

NOLTER - William "Opie" Nolter, 59, of Coal Township. Services will be private at the convenience of family and there will not be a visitation. The family is being assisted by the James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township.