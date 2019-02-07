William "Opie" Nolter

COAL TOWNSHIP - William "Opie" Nolter, 59, of Coal Township and formerly of Centralia, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

William was born July 24, 1959, a son of Helen (Standock) Nolter and the late William J. Nolter.

Bill was a graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes High School, Class of 1977.

He worked as a plumber and was a member of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 520, Harrisburg.

In addition to his mother, Opie is survived by a son, Samuel J. Nolter, of Coal Township; a sister, Gloria Michaliga, of Harrisburg; a brother, Michael A. Nolter, and his wife, Rita, of Mount Carmel; and several nieces and nephews.

NOLTER - William "Opie" Nolter, 59, of Coal Township. Services will be private at the convenience of family and there will not be a visitation. The family is being assisted by the James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township.
Published in The News Item on Feb. 7, 2019
